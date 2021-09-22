Conor McGregor’s Wrigley Field visit offers new challengers for worst first pitch, 7th-inning stretch you’ll see

There are obvious reasons why the Cubs would invite mixed martial arts superstar Conor McGregor to be a guest at Wrigley Field. McGregor, a former UFC champion, is one of the most popular athletes in the world. His antics often stir up attention on social media, where he’s proven masterful at drumming up interest both in and outside of the octagon.

So when McGregor visited the friendly confines as the Cubs’ marquee guest for their matchup against the Twins, it shouldn’t have been surprising that the appearance turned some heads on the internet. McGregor probably wishes it was for different reasons, though.

It started with the ceremonial first pitch, which McGregor nearly threw into the stands following an exaggerated windup.

That should enter McGregor into the Worst First Pitch Hall of Fame alongside luminaries like 50 Cent and Carly Rae Jepsen.

But McGregor’s night wasn’t done there, either. A couple hours later, the Cubs had McGregor sing “Take Me Out To The Ballgame” as part of the usual seventh-inning stretch festivities. McGregor, while certainly enthusiastic, proceeded to completely whiff on the tune and several of the lyrics in a rendition that brings back memories of Ozzy Osbourne and Jeff Gordon.

Conor McGregor singing the seventh inning stretch at the #Cubs game this evening. pic.twitter.com/DgF5mHAlVR — Cubs Zone ™️ (@CubsZone) September 22, 2021

It’s fair to say that McGregor probably has not heard “Take Me Out To The Ballgame” or thrown many baseballs in his life before Tuesday night. The Cubs, meanwhile, lost to the Twins, 9-5.