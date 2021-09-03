 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Cubs’ David Ross, Jed Hoyer test positive for COVID-19

Ross and Hoyer are both vaccinated. They are feeling well and quarantining, the team said, and bench coach Andy Green will manage the Cubs in the interim.

By Jared Wyllys
Cubs manager David Ross and president Jed Hoyer have both tested positive for COVID-19.
Matt Marton/AP

Both manager David Ross and team president Jed Hoyer have tested positive for COVID-19, the Cubs reported Friday.

Ross and Hoyer are both vaccinated. They are feeling well and quarantining, the team said, and bench coach Andy Green will manage the Cubs in the interim. Per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and MLB guidelines, Ross and Hoyer will have to remain in quarantine for at least 10 days.

There was no word on any players being unavailable for Friday afternoon’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Cubs are issuing tests to players to determine if there are any positive cases on the team.

Some Cubs players, including outfielder Jason Heyward and first baseman Anthony Rizzo — who has since been traded to the Yankees — have previously said they have not been vaccinated. Rizzo missed time with the Yankees last month after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Cubs are among a handful of big league teams that have failed to reach the 85% vaccination threshold required for the relaxation of Major League Baseball’s COVID-19 protocols.

This story will be updated.

