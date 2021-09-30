Steele City! Justin Steele has career day as Cubs roll past Pirates in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Left-hander Justin Steele has described his first season in the big leagues as a learning experience and after spending time in both the bullpen and the rotation, he’s had a chance to impact the Cubs in a variety of ways.

But in what was his final outing of the 2021, Steele saved his best for last putting together the best start, tossing a career-high seven innings in the Cubs’ 9-0 win over the Pirates.

“It was really good to end the season like that on a high note,” Steele said. “Felt like I really had command of all my pitches today. ... It was really good to end the season on a night like that where I was just really executing all the pitches where I wanted to.”

There have been some highs and lows for Steele as he’s transitioned to being in the team’s rotation. While he’s shown his potential with moments of brilliance, there have been starts that have left a lot to be desired.

Thursday was a different story as Steele had everything in his arsenal working against the Pirates. Nothing fazed the Cubs’ left-hander in the win and after surrendering a lead-off single to start the game, he began to roll through Pittsburgh’s lineup.

Steele let his two-seam fastball do the heavy lifting, helping him to induce nine groundball outs. Not only keeping him out of trouble, but keeping his pitch count low.

There weren’t any high-stress pitches or long innings for Steele in his final start of the season as the Cubs’ offense made sure he had a comfortable lead. It allowed the young left-hander to not only work efficiently, but fill up the strike zone and get into a rhythm.

While Steele did a good job keeping the ball on the ground, he was able to put hitters away when he needed it. The Cubs’ southpaw induced eight swings-and-misses, striking out a career-high seven batters in the game.

“Really strong outing for him,” manager David Ross said. “I thought that fastball [was] commanded well. Nice to be able to pitch freely when you got that kind of run support from the offense. Did a really nice job tonight moving the ball in and out. I thought the breaking ball really stood out later in the counts.”

Steele could have gone back out for the eighth inning, but Ross decided to turn to the bullpen to close the game. He allowed just four hits over seven-shutout innings with a walk and seven strikeouts.

He even added his single and scored a run in the Cubs’ six-run second inning.

Steele’s best start of the season closes the book on his rookie year and gives him something positive to go into the offseason with. He finishes the year 4-4 with a 4.26 ERA in 20 games (nine starts).

“It’s been a really good year,” Steele said. “It’s been really fun. A lot to build off of. A lot to work on in the offseason. That’s exactly what I’m going to do.”

It’s too early to say if Steele will be part of the team’s rotation plans next season. As the team heads into an offseason where starting pitching will be a priority, showing he can get big-league hitters out as a starter and a reliever will be valuable in 2022.

“I’m going to leave that up to them,” he said. “I want to help this team win ballgames. That’s where I’m at. That’s my mentality. My eyes are on a World Series. I want to win a championship.

“If that’s in the bullpen, if that’s the starting rotation, I’m gonna leave that up to the Cubs. They’re going to use me in the best way that they see fit. But yeah, I’m gonna go out there and try and get outs. I’m here to compete.”