Cubs make front office moves

The Cubs announced several changes in their front office today.

Matt Dorey moves to vice president player personnel. He had been VP of player development since November 2020 and has been with the organization since 2012.

Replacing Dorey as VP of player development is Jared Banner. He moves from VP of special projects. He joined the Cubs in 2019 after working in the Mets and Red Sox front offices.

The Cubs also promoted Andrew Bassett to director of pro scouting/special assistant to the president and general manager. He joined the Cubs in 2011 and spent the last two years as director of pro scouting.