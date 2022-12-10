Polling Place: Will Cubs sign Carlos Correa? Will White Sox make a splash with anybody?

Oh, boy, we can’t wait to see superstar shortstop Carlos Correa in blue pinstripes at Wrigley Field.

It’s going to happen, isn’t it?

Uh-oh.

In this week’s “Polling Place,” your home for Sun-Times sports polls on Twitter, we led with that very question about that very coveted free agent. Alas, about three-quarters of voters said no.

“Cody Bellinger will be their top signing,” @JTurco60 commented. “The false hope never ends with this ownership.”

At least the Cubs made a little noise at the winter meetings in San Diego. The White Sox? Ugh. We asked if the Sox will make any major acquisitions this offseason, a question that went over like a lead balloon.

“Remember,” @KaboomLip wrote, “fiscal responsibility is more important than winning championships. That doesn’t change until the owner does.”

Last, we asked about Willson Contreras and Jose Abreu. You remember those guys, don’t you? Anyway, the real question: Which departed free agent will have a better go of it post-Chicago?

On to the polls:

Poll No. 1: Will the Cubs sign free-agent shortstop Carlos Correa?

Upshot: Well, let’s see, the Cubs didn’t sign Trea Turner. At last check, they didn’t sign Xander Bogaerts, either. Anybody seen Dansby Swanson? It might be Correa or bust, if the Cubs’ intention is to reel in a star shortstop. Does this organization have the stomach for paying what that could cost? And, if not, how are fans supposed to take that?

Poll No. 2: Will the White Sox make any major acquisitions this offseason?

Upshot: Sox fans’ skepticism is so thick nowadays, you can cut it with a knife. “They won’t, and we knew they wouldn’t,” @SultanofClout surmised. “Been this way my whole life, and it won’t change until ownership does.” Hey, that sounds kind of familiar. For what it’s worth, general manager Rick Hahn indicates the Sox will look to be active in the trade market.

Poll No. 3: Who will have bigger post-Chicago success, Willson Contreras (Cardinals) or Jose Abreu (Astros)?

Upshot: Contreras joins Paul Goldschmist and Nolan Arenado in one heck of a Cardinals lineup. We’re sure he won’t torment the Cubs at all. Abreu — five years older — has taken his talents to the World Series champs in Houston, where he has the bat and the work ethic to fit in more than fine. And the Sox are supposed to catch the Astros how, exactly?

