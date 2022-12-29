The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, December 29, 2022
Cubs finalize 2-year deal with catcher Tucker Barnhart

Barnhart returns to the National League Central after struggling in his only season with Detroit. He spent his first eight seasons with the Reds, winning Gold Gloves in 2017 and 2020.

By  Sun-Times wires
   
Tigers_Mariners_Baseball.jpg

Tucker Barnhart, who turns 32 on Jan. 7, is expected to back up Yan Gomes.

Stephen Brashear/AP

The Cubs finalized a $6.5 million, two-year contract with Gold Glove-winning catcher Tucker Barnhart on Thursday.

Barnhart, who turns 32 on Jan. 7, is expected to back up Yan Gomes. Willson Contreras was the starting catcher for the Cubs last season, but he signed a five-year, $87.5 million contract with the Cardinals in free agency.

Barnhart returns to the National League Central after struggling in his only season with Detroit. He spent his first eight seasons with the Reds, winning Gold Gloves in 2017 and 2020. He’s the third Gold Glove winner to sign with the Cubs this offseason.

All-Star shortstop Dansby Swanson, who won his first Gold Glove last season with the Braves, signed a seven-year, $177 million contract. The Cubs also brought in Gold Glove-winning center fielder Cody Bellinger on a one-year, $17.5 million deal.

