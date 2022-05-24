The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 24, 2022
Cubs’ Frank Schwindel achieves career first as Schwisdom keeps powering offense

The Cubs’ power-hitting duo of Patrick Wisdom and Frank Schwindel have combined for eight home runs in the past five games.

By Maddie Lee
   
Cubs’ Frank Schwindel reacts after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday.

AP Photos

CINCINNATI – The nickname rolls off the tongue – Schwisdom – and when Cubs fans needed it the most last year, Frank Schwindel and Patrick Wisdom gave the Cubs a power-hitting duo to soften the blow of losing Bryzzo at the trade deadline.

Now, the pair’s bats have heated up again, and they’re providing the kind of consistent power the offense was missing early on in the season.

In the Cubs’ 11-4 win over the Reds on Tuesday at Great American Ball Park, Schwindel logged the first multi-homer game of his career. The game before was Wisdom’s fourth straight with a home run. The two have combined for eight home runs in the past five games, going back to back two games in a row.

The Cubs’ bats were hot from the start Tuesday, scoring three runs in the first inning, on a sac fly from Seiya Suzuki and a two-run homer from Schwindel.

Cubs first baseman Alfonso Rivas drove in two more runs on a third-inning triple, erasing the ground the Reds had made up against Cubs starter Marcus Stroman in the first.

Schwindel led off the Cubs’ largest-scoring frame with his second home run of the night, again an opposite-field blast. The Cubs manufactured the other four runs in the inning through a combination of singles, a bunt, a walk, and some ground outs.

Stroman, after allowing two runs in the first, held the Reds scoreless for the next four innings before turning the game over to the bullpen. He struck out eight.

For Schwindel, this hot streak is part of a wild month.

A little over two weeks ago, the Cubs optioned Schwindel to Triple-A, hoping time in Iowa would help him work through a slump. Except he never made it to Iowa, thanks in part to the nail in his tire that delayed the trip. The next day, the Cubs recalled him in the midst of a roster crunch brought on by a mix of injuries and COVID-19 related roster moves.

Since then, Schwindel is hitting .272 with four home runs, including a 3-for-5 night against the Reds on Tuesday. Schwindel singled in addition to the two home runs.

Schwindel and Wisdom reached cult-hero status among Cubs fans late last year.

“It wasn’t going to be easy coming into the situation,” said Schwindel, who replaced Anthony Rizzo at first base after the trade deadline. “But it was pretty special how [the fans] treated us. And it was a lot of fun. Even though we weren’t winning as many games as we wanted, we didn’t feel that way. It was just fun coming to the park every day.”

This year, the expectations of them will be higher. But in recent weeks they’ve rekindled Schwisdom mania.

