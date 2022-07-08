The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, July 8, 2022
Cubs Sports MLB

Goodbye baseball: Cubs open series vs. Dodgers with 5-3 loss

The teams combined to hit five home runs, including two by Dodgers star Mookie Betts.

By  Maddie Lee
   
SHARE Goodbye baseball: Cubs open series vs. Dodgers with 5-3 loss
Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux hits a two-run home run off Cubs starting pitcher Mark Leiter Jr.

Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux hits a two-run home run off Cubs starting pitcher Mark Leiter Jr.

AP Photos

LOS ANGELES — The home-run derby came to Dodger Stadium early.

The Cubs and Dodgers scored most of their runs via the long ball Thursday as the Cubs fell 5-3.

“You could see these guys grind to the end,” Cubs manager David Ross said. “That’s something that’s ... stood out about this group.”

All-Star banners graced the roads outside of the stadium, and a sign looked down on right field, serving as reminders that Dodger Stadium is set to host All-Star festivities in less than two weeks.

On Thursday, Mookie Betts showed one reason he’s an All-Star-ballot finalist, book-ending the Dodgers’ scoring with leadoff home runs in the first and eighth innings.

The Dodgers hit two more home runs off Cubs starter Mark Leiter Jr. for a total of three. Gavin Lux drove a two-run shot to right in the second inning, and Justin Turner got ahold of a high heater for a solo homer in the fourth.

The Cubs responded in the fifth. Rookie Christopher Morel cut the Dodgers’ lead in half with a two-run home run of his own.

But Betts wasn’t finished.

The Cubs again fought back in the ninth against Dodgers closer and former Cub Craig Kimbrel. Ian Happ started the rally with a two-out single.

“Just trying to be on the heater and trying to keep him in the zone,” Happ said. “He’s so dominant at the top of the zone, trying to push him down. He made good pitches there and got me to a two-strike count, and I was just able to fight something off.”

Seiya Suzuki drove in Happ with a double for the first RBI of the game that didn’t come on a homer.

With runners on first and third, lefty Alex Vesia replaced Kimbrel and struck out pinch hitter Nelson Velázquez to end the game.

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
What Kyle Hendricks and Wade Miley’s shoulder injuries have in common
Cubs’ Pete Crow-Armstrong selected for 2022 MLB All-Star Futures Game
Cubs beat Brewers 2-1 in rubber match to take another series, their fourth in a row
Cubs place Kyle Hendricks on injured list with right shoulder strain
Midseason awards for a Cubs team on pace for just shy of 100 losses
Rotation puzzle: Cubs’ Kyle Hendricks leaves game vs. Brewers with shoulder soreness
The Latest
Frank Nazar motions to his family Thursday.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks select Kevin Korchinski, Frank Nazar, Sam Rinzel with 1st-round picks
Korchinski, the seventh overall pick, is a puck-moving offensive defenseman. Nazar, the 13th pick, is a dynamic-skating center. Rinzel, the 25th pick, is a long-term project defenseman.
By Ben Pope
 
A man was shot dead June 16, 2022, in Marquette Park.
Crime
Multiple people wounded in West Side drive-by shooting
Three of the victims were hospitalized in good condition, and one is in serious condition, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Alex DeBrincat was traded by the Blackhawks on Thursday at the NHL Draft.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks blow up roster by trading Alex DeBrincat, Kirby Dach in draft-night explosion
In a crazy night at the NHL draft, the Hawks traded DeBrincat to the Senators and Dach to the Canadiens, respectively, for a combined five picks. They later acquired goalie Petr Mrazek and another pick from the Maple Leafs.
By Ben Pope
 
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Friday, July 8, 2022
By Georgia Nicols
 
Sky_vs_Fever_Ron_Hoskins_NBAE_via_Getty_Images_4.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky hit the break on a winning note
Emma Meesseman, who had 20 points, joins Kahleah Copper, Candace Parker and Courtney Vandersloot as All-Stars.
By Annie Costabile
 