Friday, August 12, 2022
Harry Caray, Ray Liotta receive Field of Dreams tributes

Caray, who died in 1998, was brought back in the form of a hologram during the seventh inning stretch in Thursday’s game.

By  USA TODAY SPORTS
   
A holographic Harry Caray sang during the seventh inning stretch of Thursday’s Field of Dreams game.

Fox Sports

Fans of the “Field of Dreams” movie are familiar with the idea of historic baseball figures being brought back to life.

Major League Baseball decided to take that concept to another level during Thursday’s Field of Dreams game between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds in Dyersville, Iowa.

Legendary Cubs broadcaster Harry Caray, who died in 1998, was brought back in the form of a hologram during the seventh inning stretch in Thursday’s game.

It wasn’t the only tribute at Thursday’s game, however.

Actor Ray Liotta, who played “Shoeless” Joe Jackson in the 1989 film set in Iowa, was honored by co-star Kevin Costner after Liotta died in May.

“He gets to live forever in our hearts whenever he steps out of that cornfield,” Costner said of Liotta in the tribute video. “He’s become eternal. Long live Shoeless Joe, and long live Ray, who helped show us that when dreams come from the heart, they really can come true.”

