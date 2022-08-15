Cubs’ David Ross on Marcus Stroman: ‘Probably took him out one batter too soon’

WASHINGTON — Cubs managerDavid Rossstrode toward right-handerMarcus Stromanon the mound and clapped once. After just shy of five innings — with a couple of odd bumps in the road — Stroman’s night was over.

“I thought he was throwing the ball really well,” Ross said after the Cubs’ 5-4 loss to the Nationals Monday. “We didn’t play good defense there that last inning, and I probably took him out one batter too soon.”

In the Cubs’ 5-4 loss Monday to the Nationals, Stroman was charged with four runs — none earned because of an error. He pitched 4⅔ innings, holding the Nationals scoreless through the first four.

Stroman’s start began smoothly enough. He allowed two hits and issued a walk in his first three innings.

Oddities, however, started in the fourth. Stroman appeared to be having issues with PitchCom, the electronic system for pitch-calling, as early as the first batter of the inning, so he and catcherWillson Contreraswent to the traditional method of giving signs.

After Stroman gave up a leadoff single toYadiel Hernandez, he and Contreras appeared to get their signals crossed. Stroman threw a slider, and Contreras looked surprised at its movement, seeming to expect a different pitch. Hernandez advanced to second on the passed ball.

“Willson and I had a little trouble getting with the signs,” Stroman said. “It’s pretty dark.”

Stroman then retired three consecutive batters to get out of the inning unscathed.

In the fifth, however, defensive mistakes worked against Stroman. The Cubs’ infield has seen plenty of turnover and shuffling this season, and that lack of continuity was clear in the inning.

Stroman induced a ground ball fromLane Thomasto open the fifth, but the throw from utility playerZach McKinstry, who started at third base, pulled first basemanPatrick Wisdomoff the bag.

Stroman then allowed back-to-back singles before recording the first out of the frame by striking outJoey Meneses.

He gave his infield a chance at an inning-ending double play by gettingLuke Voitto hit a grounder to the left side, but McKinstry — with the Nationals’Ildemaro Vargasrunning right at him — hesitated after turning to throw to second and only got one out.

Stroman then gave up an RBI single to Hernandez before Ross took him out of the game. His pitch count had climbed to 94.

RelieverMark Leiter Jr.took over and yielded a two-run double toNelson Cruzthat gave the Nationals a 4-3 lead.

Injury update

Right-handerKyle Hendricks(strained right shoulder) is heading to Arizona to continue his rehab program. But his timeline to return — and whether he’ll make it back to a major-league mound this season— remains unclear.

‘‘My main thing is to get him back on the bump, throwing bullpens and seeing how he feels,’’ Ross said last week. ‘‘Let’s get him healthy. I don’t think getting him back in games is a top priority for everyone. But if he is able to get to that space, I think that’s a win for everyone.’’

Left-handerWade Miley(strained left shoulder) is nearing a return from the 15-day injured list. He’s scheduled to make his fourth rehab start in less than three weeks Tuesday with Triple-A Iowa.

Brault rejoins team

Left-handerSteven Braultrejoined the Cubs after a pair of rehab outings with Iowa. He has yet to be activated after landing on the COVID-related IL about two weeks ago.

