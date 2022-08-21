The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, August 21, 2022
Cubs Sports MLB

This You Gotta See: Cardinals’ Albert Pujols brings chase for 700th home run to Wrigley

The great slugger arrives with 692 career dingers, fifth on the all-time list, as a five-game series against the Cubs gets underway.

By  Steve Greenberg
   
SHARE This You Gotta See: Cardinals’ Albert Pujols brings chase for 700th home run to Wrigley
St. Louis Cardinals v Arizona Diamondbacks

Albert Pujols homers Saturday in Arizona.

Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Is this really happening?

Can it be?

Will Albert Pujols actually make it to 700 home runs after all?

The great slugger, 42 years old and in his final season — he insists — hits Wrigley Field on Monday with 692 career dingers, fifth on the all-time list, as a five-game series against the Cubs gets underway. And Pujols is startlingly, wonderfully hot, with six homers in his last seven games in the starting lineup, including a grand slam Thursday in St. Louis and a pair of bombs Saturday in Arizona.

The Cardinals are threatening to run away with the National League Central title, but Pujols’ chase for 700 — he’s only four shy of Alex Rodriguez’s 696 — might soon overshadow that developing story, not to mention teammate Paul Goldschmidt’s MVP bid. Only Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714) are in the 700 club.

Pujols has 29 homers in 96 career games at Wrigley, the first one coming over 21 years ago off Kerry Wood. He hit his most recent one in 2019 off Cole Hamels while playing for the Angels, but you have to go back to Aug. 21, 2011, for his last one at the Friendly Confines as a Cardinal; Rodrigo Lopez served it up. By then, “El Hombre” was the man and already on track for first-ballot Hall of Fame induction.

After Pujols’ final games at Wrigley, there will be three more against the Cubs at Busch Stadium to start September. If the Cubs have any sense of history at all, they’ll help an hombre out.

And here’s what’s happening:

MON 22

White Sox at Royals (1:10 p.m., NBCSCH)

Michael Kopech takes the bump for the visitors in a game rescheduled from way back on April 7. That’s so long ago, Sox fans weren’t even throwing things at their TVs yet.

Cardinals at Cubs (7:05 p.m., Marquee)

If we’ve learned one thing lately about the plucky North Siders, it’s that they aren’t going to roll over for anybody — especially not the dudes from down I-55.

TUE 23

Cardinals at Cubs (1:20 p.m., 7:05 p.m., Marquee)

Easy for us to say, but we’d dang sure go with Pujols at designated hitter for both games of this day-night double dip if we were Redbirds skipper Oliver Marmol.

New York Liberty v Chicago Sky - Game One

Kahleah Copper and the Sky look to close out the pesky Liberty.

Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Sky at Liberty, Game 3 (7 p.m., ESPN)

The champs wouldn’t dare follow up on a 38-point Game 2 win — the largest margin in WNBA postseason history — with a rubber-match flameout, would they? We don’t think so, either.

“Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel” (10 p.m., HBO)

Big Ten commish Kevin Warren sits down with Gumbel to discuss the biggest TV deal by any conference in college sports history and — maybe? — paying the athletes who are bringing in literally billions.

WED 24

White Sox at Orioles (6:05 p.m., NBCSCH, FS1)

In all fairness to Lucas Giolito, he gave up only seven of the 21 runs the Astros scored the last time he started. Look, we’re searching for positives here.

THU 25

Packers at Chiefs (7 p.m., NFLN)

Is there a quarterback in the house? Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes take another shot at proving all the doubters wrong.

FRI 26

Cubs at Brewers (7:10 p.m., Marquee)

Which of these teams is in rebuild mode again? The Cubs are 9-7 against the Brew Crew this season.

SAT 27

Northwestern vs. Nebraska (11:30 a.m., Fox-32)

Both teams were 3-9 last season, but the Wildcats lost to the Huskers by an appalling score of 56-7. Fearless forecast: a much tighter battle across the pond in Dublin.

Wyoming at Illinois (3 p.m., BTN)

Season 2 under Bret Bielema begins with a better-not-lose game for the Illini, who haven’t been all that successful through the years in the better-not-lose department. Are better days finally coming?

Chicago Bears v Seattle Seahawks

Let’s keep this guy in one piece, Bears, OK?

Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Bears at Browns (6 p.m., Fox-32)

Not to tell coach Matt Eberflus how to do his job, but we recommend a game plan that involves Justin Fields walking upright and under his own power to the plane for the flight home.

Montreal at Fire (7 p.m., Ch. 9)

The Fire might not be a match for one of the league’s strongest teams, but the Soldier Field turf fears no opponent. Be careful out there, gents.

SUN 28

PGA Tour Championship final round (12:30 p.m., Ch. 5)

The winner of this year’s FedEx Cup playoffs will bank $18 million. Other than that, it’s no big deal at East Lake in Atlanta.

Diamondbacks at White Sox (1:10 p.m., NBCSCH)

Hey, look, it’s another game the Sox just plain have to win. They’re all like that, are they not?

Little League World Series final (2 p.m., Ch. 7)

The U.S. champs take on the international champs, and this much is guaranteed: the timeless, beautiful sight of youngsters dancing on the field when it’s over.

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Willson Contreras plays hero in 11th, but Nico Hoerner ‘special’ for Cubs
Patrick Wisdom out indefinitely with injured ring finger
Franmil Reyes’ hustle looms large in win over Brewers
Christopher Morel atones for error with go-ahead two-run homer as Cubs beat Brewers
Arlene Gill, an assistant to 8 Cubs general managers, dead at 79
Adrian Sampson makes game-turning play in Cubs’ win against Orioles
The Latest
Murder charges have been filed in a 2015 stabbing case in the Austin neighborhood.
Crime
Felon fatally shot sister’s boyfriend, paralyzed second man while drinking in Park Manor
Colby Aiknes, 34, didn’t appear in court Sunday because he wiped excrement on the walls of his cell and had to be “sedated due to his violent behavior.”
By Cindy Hernandez and Tom Schuba
 
A photo of Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson playing in a game last season.
Bears
As season nears, Bears full of uncertainty at cornerback — sound familiar?
The Bears have a sure thing in Jaylon Johnson and like what they’ve seen fro second-round pick Kyler Gordon. But after those two, there are a lot of question marks.
By Jason Lieser
 
GettyImages_1358671061.jpg
Celebrities
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck marry again for friends, family in Georgia
The ceremony follows last month’s quickie wedding at a Las Vegas drive-through chapel.
By Lindsey Bahr | Associated Press Film Writer
 
Lee Hodges hands out backpacks full of supplies to parents and students that have gathered at William F. Finkl Academy at a Back to School Bash earlier this month. Classes start Monday for Chicago Public Schools.
Education
As schools reopen Monday, CPS struggles to fill new jobs aimed at helping students recover from pandemic learning loss
The latest district data shows most of the more than 500 new interventionist positions created to help kids struggling academically haven’t been filled.
By Nader Issa
 
merlin_107322267.jpg
Bears
Bears notebook: David Montgomery focused on football
The Bears running back could be in a similar situation next year as Roquan Smith is this year — looking for a long-term contract after establishing himself as a consistently productive player. But he was unfazed by Smith not getting the deal he was looking for.
By Mark Potash
 