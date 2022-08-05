The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, August 5, 2022
Cubs’ Willson Contreras beats Marlins 2-1 with homer in post-deadline return to Wrigley

Another Cubs defeat? Not this time. Not on Contreras' watch. He's still here — confound it all — and you've got to hand it to the guy for his flair for the dramatic.

By  Steve Greenberg
   
Another Cubs defeat? Not this time.

Not on Willson Contreras’ watch. He’s still here — confound it all — and you’ve got to hand it to the guy for his flair for the dramatic.

Contreras lined a one-out, two-run homer off Marlins reliever Dylan Florio — an ex-Cub — in the eighth inning Friday to pull out a 2-1 victory for the Cubs in the opener of a weekend series at Wrigley Field.

It was the first game at Wrigley for Contreras — and teammate Ian Happ — since the Aug. 2 trade deadline passed without the three-time All-Star being moved as the entire baseball world had assumed he would be.

There will be no playoff chase with another team for Contreras, who was one of the top right-handed hitters on the trade market, or for Happ, a switch-hitting outfielder who would’ve brought versatility to any lineup.

Gone are the signs in the stands thanking them for the memories and wishing them well. We’re all done with the sad goodbye hugs, the sappy social-media posts and the gallows-style clubhouse interviews. Instead, there were nice cheers for each when the home lineup was read over the public-address system, mutual salutes between Happ and the left-field bleachers before the first inning and a decent amount of buzz whenever Contreras stepped to the plate as designated hitter.

And in the eighth, there was a little bit of welcome magic in what has been a hopeless season for the last-place Cubs. Their five-game losing streak is over. Their popular catcher is still in the building. It’s not all bad.

