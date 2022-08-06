The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, August 6, 2022
Cubs Sports MLB

Drew Smyly leads Cubs past Marlins

Smyly took a shutout into the seventh inning and was supported by a P.J. Higgins home run.

By  Brian Sandalow
   
SHARE Drew Smyly leads Cubs past Marlins
Marlins_Cubs_Baseball.jpg

Drew Smyly threw 6 2/3 scoreless innings Saturday.

AP Photos

Willson Contreras and Ian Happ aren’t the only remaining Cubs veterans who could’ve helped a contender.

Drew Smyly showed that Saturday.

Smyly took a shutout into the seventh inning, P.J. Higgins hit his fifth home run and the Cubs beat the Marlins 4-0 in front of 36,787 at a steamy Wrigley Field. Nico Hoerner had three hits and Happ added two to give the Cubs a chance to finish the sweep Sunday.

A member of last year’s World Series-champion Braves, Smyly has battled injuries this season but looked healthy enough Saturday to at least eat some innings down the stretch and potentially do more for a team with postseason hopes. He retired 11 straight batters at one point, and earned his first win at Wrigley with the Cubs by throwing 6 2/3 scoreless innings and striking out four over 106 pitches.

The first three innings weren’t smooth for Smyly, and he almost fell behind in the third when Miguel Rojas appeared to score on a Bryan De La Cruz single to right, beating a swipe tag from Higgins after Seiya Suzuki’s throw home was just up the first-base line. But after review, Rojas was called out to keep the game scoreless.

The Cubs actually did go in front in the fourth on Hoerner’s single to left off Miami starter Pablo Lopez that drove in Happ. Hoerner advanced to second on the throw home, but was stranded after Higgins and Zach McKinstry struck out.

Contreras gave the Cubs a 2-0 lead with a fifth-inning single that brought in Christopher Morel, who reached with a single and snapped a personal 0 for 25 skid that dated back to July 24. Later in the inning, Suzuki grounded into a double play but Rafael Ortega scored to make it 3-0 Cubs.

Higgins ended Lopez’s day with his homer to lead off the sixth, wrapping his 406-foot drive around the left-field foul pole.

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Cubs designate Andrelton Simmons for assignment
Baseball trivia in search of a theme
Cubs’ Justin Steele fans 10 Marlins in 4 2⁄3 innings
Cubs’ Willson Contreras beats Marlins 2-1 with homer in post-deadline return to Wrigley
Breaking down Cubs’ new prospects after dealing 3 relievers at trade deadline
Hello, hello: Willson Contreras, Ian Happ ready for ‘fun’ return to Wrigley
The Latest
An evidence marker.
Crime
Man fatally shot in Little Village neighborhood
The 41-year-old was shot Saturday in the 2600 block of South Tripp Avenue, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
merlin_107328487.jpg
Bears
Bears’ defense taking hold: ‘Right now we’re just flying.’
The Bears are installing new schemes on both sides of the ball, but the defense already looks like it has a solid foundation that could be an anchor. ‘We have the right guys that want to buy in and want to do it,’ defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad said.
By Mark Potash
 
Chicago police Supt. David Brown stands beside Chicago Transit Authority President Dorval Carter as he speaks during a press conference at the Chicago Police Department Headquarters, Saturday afternoon.
Crime
CPD, CTA vow to boost security after fatal Red Line shooting — latest in violent year for transit agency
Police say they will provide more officers on transit, while the CTA plans to bring back its canine patrol force.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
Bears head coach Matt Eberflus, center, watches players during the NFL football team’s training camp on Friday.
Bears
Matt Eberflus making Bears practices ‘the hardest thing you’ve ever done’
Eberflus’ coaching ethos is built on hustle and intensity, and his practices reflect that.
By Patrick Finley
 
Alexander Podgorny
Crime
Man who fired gun at Englewood park had AR-15, massive ammo supply and notes about mass shootings: police
Woodridge resident Alexander Podgorny faces five felony counts of unlawful use of a weapon after the South Side encounter, which ended early Thursday without any injuries.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 