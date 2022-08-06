Drew Smyly leads Cubs past Marlins

Willson Contreras and Ian Happ aren’t the only remaining Cubs veterans who could’ve helped a contender.

Drew Smyly showed that Saturday.

Smyly took a shutout into the seventh inning, P.J. Higgins hit his fifth home run and the Cubs beat the Marlins 4-0 in front of 36,787 at a steamy Wrigley Field. Nico Hoerner had three hits and Happ added two to give the Cubs a chance to finish the sweep Sunday.

A member of last year’s World Series-champion Braves, Smyly has battled injuries this season but looked healthy enough Saturday to at least eat some innings down the stretch and potentially do more for a team with postseason hopes. He retired 11 straight batters at one point, and earned his first win at Wrigley with the Cubs by throwing 6 2/3 scoreless innings and striking out four over 106 pitches.

The first three innings weren’t smooth for Smyly, and he almost fell behind in the third when Miguel Rojas appeared to score on a Bryan De La Cruz single to right, beating a swipe tag from Higgins after Seiya Suzuki’s throw home was just up the first-base line. But after review, Rojas was called out to keep the game scoreless.

The Cubs actually did go in front in the fourth on Hoerner’s single to left off Miami starter Pablo Lopez that drove in Happ. Hoerner advanced to second on the throw home, but was stranded after Higgins and Zach McKinstry struck out.

Contreras gave the Cubs a 2-0 lead with a fifth-inning single that brought in Christopher Morel, who reached with a single and snapped a personal 0 for 25 skid that dated back to July 24. Later in the inning, Suzuki grounded into a double play but Rafael Ortega scored to make it 3-0 Cubs.

Higgins ended Lopez’s day with his homer to lead off the sixth, wrapping his 406-foot drive around the left-field foul pole.

