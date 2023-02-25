The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Cubs’ Seiya Suzuki scratched from Cactus League opener with oblique tightness

Prospect Brennen Davis replaced Suzuki in right field against the Giants on Saturday.

By  Maddie Lee
   
MESA, Ariz. — About an hour before the Cubs’ Cactus League opener against the Giants on Saturday, the team announced right fielder Seiya Suzuki had been scratched from the lineup with left oblique tightness. 

He was set to undergo further evaluation to determine the severity of the injury and recovery time.

Suzuki committed to playing in the World Baseball Classic this spring for Team Japan, which begins pool play in less than two weeks. Cubs manager David Ross said earlier on Saturday that he’d talked to Suzuki about the amount of playing time he’d need to prepare for the WBC.

“We’ll adjust if he needs more, we’ll get him more at-bats and [make] sure he feels comfortable,” manager David Ross said earlier Saturday. “It’s all about setting him up to get ready for, one, the season and getting him the reps he needs, and also to go off and compete at a high level when he leaves here.”

It is unclear if new injury concerns will change Suzuki’s WBC outlook.

Brennen Davis, the Cubs’ No. 2 prospect, replaced Suzuki in right field Saturday.

