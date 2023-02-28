The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, February 28, 2023
Cubs Sports MLB

Pitch clock surprises Cubs’ Drew Smyly: ‘I didn’t think it was going to be an issue’

Smyly worked the fastest of any Cubs starter last year, but he felt sped up in the Cubs’ 6-3 loss to the Brewers on Tuesday.

By  Maddie Lee
   
SHARE Pitch clock surprises Cubs’ Drew Smyly: ‘I didn’t think it was going to be an issue’
Cubs starter Drew Smyly throws before the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Phoenix.

Cubs starter Drew Smyly throws before the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Phoenix.

AP Photos

MARYVALE, Ariz. – Cubs left-hander Drew Smyly shook to a couple pitches before he got the one he wanted. Then, he glanced at the pitch clock. It had already counted down to 1 second. Smyly’s head dropped and shoulders slumped. 

Automatic ball. He started the at-bat down 1-0 to Brewers hitter Tyler Naquin. 

“I didn’t think it was going to be an issue, especially for me,” Smyly said. “I thought of myself as someone that works quick, and you just get the sign and you go. But it was way more prevalent in my head than I was used to.”

Smyly worked the fastest of any Cubs starter last year, averaging well below the 15 seconds now allowed between pitches with the bases empty (9.5 seconds) and 20 allowed with runners on (14.3), according to Statcast. But he felt sped up in the Cubs’ 6-3 loss to the Brewers on Tuesday, his first start with the pitch clock. 

“Honestly, I think I threw four or five pitches where I just kind of picked my leg up and threw it [and] I don’t even know if he knew what a pitch I was throwing because I looked over and the time was up.”

His discomfort showed up in the form of a home run and three doubles, one of which Naquin hit in the at-bat that started with an automatic ball. 

“It’s just an adjustment,” Smyly said. “I could have done a much better job of stepping off, using my disengagements.”

It’s not just Smyly. Catcher Yan Gomes said after his first game of the spring that he “really enjoyed” the rhythm, but he also flagged confusion between innings and batters. On Monday, prospect Brennen Davis was caught in a surprise double violation to begin an inning. Shortstop Dansby Swanson called 15 seconds “pretty freaking quick” and suggested 18 seconds with the bases empty. 

Smyly expects part of the issue will be rectified as he and catcher Tucker Barnhart get to know each other better. The Cubs signed Barnhart, a two-time gold glover, in December, and the pitching staff has already given glowing reviews. 

“He’s very committed,” Smyly said. “He comes up to every pitcher and wants to talk about what you throw, how you want to set guys up. Having him and Yan together is going to be incredible this season.” 

For even the most seasoned catchers, spring training is the venue to get to know how pitchers like to attack different hitters. Teams don’t have detailed game plans in the spring like they do in the regular season because each outing is geared toward getting the pitcher ready for games that matter. So, there will naturally be more back-and-forth on pitch calling. 

This year, pitchers will have the ability to call their own pitches through PitchCom, which in theory could be used to shorten the process when a pitcher shakes. But Smyly isn’t a fan of that idea. 

“I want to know what [my catcher] is thinking,” Smyly said. “... I feel like that’d almost be more of a distraction.”

He had another solution: setting a default pitch, so at least if time runs out, the catcher knows what’s coming.

“Everyone’s happy how fast the games are, that’s for sure,” Smyly said. “... I think by the time April rolls around, everyone will be a little bit more adjusted to it and on a better page. And maybe it won’t be as big of a thing that you notice.”

The Cubs’ longest game this spring lasted three hours and six minutes. Their loss to the Brewers on Tuesday clocked in at two hours and 11 minutes.

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Cubs left-hander Justin Steele ‘in a really good spot’ despite arm fatigue
How Seiya Suzuki’s uncertain injury timeline affects the Cubs’ roster battles
Average MLB salary rose 14.8% to record $4.22 million last season
Cubs’ Nick Madrigal ‘comfortable’ in first game at third base
Cubs’ Javier Assad ‘crisp’ as he competes for rotation spot, Justin Steele scratched
Cubs get first taste of pitch clock in spring training opener vs. Giants
The Latest
Detroit Lions v Green Bay Packers
Bears
NFL Combine notes: Packers GM awaits word from Aaron Rodgers
Rodgers is under contract but hasn’t committed to playing in 2023.
By Patrick Finley
 
A 1-year-old girl died in a crash June 8, 2020, on the inbound Dan Ryan Expressway near 58th Street.
Crime
Armored guard shot, wounded while leaving Chatham business
The guard, 38, was leaving a business in the 8700 block of South Lafayette Avenue when someone inside a passing vehicle fired shots about 3 p.m.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
White Sox manager Pedro Grifol.
White Sox
Pedro Grifol to White Sox players: Respect game, fans with appropriate effort
“There’s a level of respect to the game for people who pay to watch the game,” Grifol said.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Bears general manager Ryan Poles.
Bears
Bears GM Ryan Poles is all for trading back in draft, but ‘it just depends how far back’
While the Bears don’t seem to be eyeing a quarterback and could parlay the No. 1 pick into more assets, they still need a star out of this draft class.
By Jason Lieser
 
Bears quarterback Justin Fields walks off the field after the Bears beat the Chiefs in the preseason opener at Soldier Field last year.
Bears
Bears keep preaching faith in QB Justin Fields
A few days before last year’s draft, general manager Ryan Poles brought a special guest into the Bears’ high-tech Halas Hall draft room: Justin Fields.
By Patrick Finley
 