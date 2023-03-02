The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 2, 2023
Cubs Sports MLB

Cubs president Jed Hoyer ‘wouldn’t be shocked’ if they signed another free agent this spring

Hoyer pointed to the number of relievers still on the market.

By  Maddie Lee
   
SHARE Cubs president Jed Hoyer ‘wouldn’t be shocked’ if they signed another free agent this spring
ST23_hoyer_05_8x12.jpg

MESA, Ariz. – The Cubs may not be done adding to their roster. 

“Generally done,” president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said.  “If someone came into camp, I wouldn’t be shocked because there are some players out there, in particular some relievers out there.” 

By that he means the roster won’t look much different come opening day. The Cubs had an active offseason, strengthening their up-the middle defense with the additions of shortstop Dansby Swanson, center fielder Cody Bellinger and catcher Tucker Barnhart; filling a hole at first base by bringing in Trey Mancini and Eric Hosmer; fortifying the rotation by signing Jameson Taillon and re-signing Drew Smyly; and adding a veteran presence in the bullpen with the acquisitions of Brad Boxberger and Michael Fulmer.

As of Thursday afternoon, however, homegrown pitcher Brandon Hughes was the only left-handed reliever on the roster. 

“There are still conversations,” Hoyer said. “There are still free agents out there, so I wouldn’t be shocked if we brought someone in. [Director of pro scouting] Andrew Bassett and his group are always working.”

There are, indeed, relievers still on the market. Lefty free agents include José Álvarez, Will Smith, Brad Hand, Zack Britton and Derek Holland. Among the unsigned right-handers are Garrett Richards and Cody Stashak.

Hoyer weighs in on Suzuki

Hoyer echoed Ross and Seiya Suzuki in their disappointment that the outfielder sustained an oblique injury after working so hard over the offseason to add strength and weight. 

“To me, a little bit of it was like a wake-up call for us,” Hoyer said. “It was like, hey, this is what happens. As I always say, you write your lineup down in the winter, it’s never the lineup you write during the season. You always have injuries and things to deal with. And this is the first for us to deal with from a depth standpoint. And we can certainly handle it. But the important thing is getting him 100% healthy and getting him right.”

As Suzuki works back from the injury, Hoyer said, he’ll try to maintain the strength he gained over the winter but also focus on mobility. Hoyer didn’t give an exact timeline for Suzuki’s return but said the expectations for a moderate oblique strain “would put opening day in strong jeopardy.”

“A lot of bad decisions are made around opening day,” Hoyer said. “It’s one day on the calendar, But people rush back for it.”

Stroman Florida-bound

Right-hander Marcus Stroman made his last start, throwing 2 13 scoreless innings against the A’s on Thursday, before heading to Florida to join Team Puerto Rico for the World Baseball Classic.

“I feel like I’m ready,” Stroman said. “I come into the season ready. So, the up-downs [in between innings] are definitely a thing you need to get to in spring training just so you feel that waiting, that cold and then getting hot again. But I feel like my routine even in between innings is pretty dialed in. So I feel great. I’m ready for games.”

Stroman said he leaves Arizona on Friday to head to Fort Myers, where Puerto Rico is training before beginning Pool D play in Miami. Team Puerto Rico’s first WBC game is scheduled for March 11 against Nicaragua.

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Cubs’ Dansby Swanson, Nico Hoerner pairing off to a smooth start
Cubs rotation battle too close to call in first week of spring training games
Cubs’ Seiya Suzuki diagnosed with ‘moderate’ oblique strain
Pitch clock surprises Cubs’ Drew Smyly: ‘I didn’t think it was going to be an issue’
Cubs left-hander Justin Steele ‘in a really good spot’ despite arm fatigue
How Seiya Suzuki’s uncertain injury timeline affects the Cubs’ roster battles
The Latest
The 2023 Citywide Spelling Bee Championship winner Steven Jiang holds his trophy after the spelling bee at Robert Lindblom Math &amp; Science Academy at 6130 S. Wolcott Ave on the South Side, Thursday, March 2, 2023. I Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Education
CPS eighth grader Steven Jiang buzzes to victory in citywide spelling bee
Steven Jiang, 13, outlasted 47 competitors to correctly spell ‘saturnine’ and win this year’s contest. He moves on to the Scripps National Spelling Bee near Washington in May.
By Ilana Arougheti
 
Outgoing House Speaker Paul Ryan Delivers Farewell Address At Library Of Congress
Columnists
Can Paul Ryan save what’s left of conservatism?
Paul Ryan, while well-intentioned and always principled, may be facing a losing battle at Fox News.
By S. E. Cupp
 
Norberto Navarro-Torres, 30, had been detained for more than a month in Will County, which some immigration activists said was in violation of the state’s Trust Act. He was released March 23, 2022, after testifying as a witness in a trial in Will County, according to officials.
Immigration
Immigrant jailed while waiting to testify in trial sues Will County Sheriff
Norberto Navarro-Torres saw a 2017 car crash that killed a pregnant woman and her three children. He was willing to testify but was held in jail anyway while Will sheriff’s officers planned to turn him over to ICE after he took the stand.
By Andy Grimm
 
Oscar Lawton Wilkerson Jr.,who was the last known surviving member of the pioneering Tuskegee Airmen in the Chicago area.
Obituaries
Oscar Lawton Wilkerson Jr., last known surviving member of the Tuskegee Airmen in Chicago area, dead at 96
His love of aviation never faded despite racism that kept him and other Black pilots from getting jobs with airlines.
By Mitch Dudek
 
Following a healthy lifestyle is more than just changing your diet. Multiple health behaviors like sleep patterns, physical activity, and stress management through yoga, for example, all play a significant role.
Well
Being healthy means more than just eating right
Creating positive habits and behaviors often starts with one simple change.
By Environmental Nutrition
 