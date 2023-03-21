The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, March 21, 2023
Cubs Sports MLB

Cubs’ Trey Mancini carrying lessons from last year into spring training adjustments

The Cubs signed Mancini this offseason, after his World Series run with the Astros.

By  Maddie Lee
   
SHARE Cubs’ Trey Mancini carrying lessons from last year into spring training adjustments
Cubs first baseman Trey Mancini shares high fives with teammates and coached in the dugout during a Spring Training game at Sloan Park in Mesa, AZ. 03-19-2023.

Cubs first baseman Trey Mancini shares high fives with teammates and coached in the dugout during a Spring Training game at Sloan Park in Mesa, AZ. 03-19-2023.

John Antonoff / for the Sun-Times

MESA, Ariz. – Trey Mancini could tell he was in a good spot with his swing to start spring training because even when he was getting jammed, he was eking out soft line drives and bloopers that would fall in.

“I was staying through the ball really well and getting hits on those,” Mancini told the Sun-Times. “And that can be the difference between you getting close to .300, or hitting .230 or .240 in a year.”

Lately, his timing has been a little off, which he sees as the root of his strikeouts. They haven’t been egregious; Mancini only had one multi-strikeout game in a little over a week, when he punched out three times against Milwaukee last Sunday. But he’s also rolled over on some of those pitches that he had been poking into the shallow outfield.

“We all always want to analyze our swing and see what’s going wrong,” he said. “Normally, it’s going to be something with your timing.”

Spring training comes with less pressure than September baseball, but the difference in Mancini’s mindset now is far different from his approach to a slump late last year. He’s among the Cubs’ offensive bounce-back candidates who could help them exceed projections.

Mancini signed with the Cubs this offseason after a unique 2022 season. He was hitting .268 with 10 home runs for the Orioles, the only organization he’d ever played for, when the Astros traded for him as a difference-making power hitter in the second half.

At first, all went according to plan. Mancini hit three home runs in his first eight at-bats with the Astros, and he was batting .296 in the first couple weeks of August. But as the month wound down, he sunk into a rut, and he remained there through the postseason. He made one mechanical tweak after another.

“I was looking for an epiphany, almost,” he said. 

After the World Series, which featured a Game 5-saving defensive play by Mancini at first base, Mancini took two months off from hitting.

“I just wanted my body to forget what I was doing at that point,” he said. 

The rest of his offseason centered on simplifying his mindset and cues. Mancini’s best swing generates a lot of opposite-field power. When he hit a career-high 35 home runs in 2019, over half of those were up the middle or to right field. He wants to get back to “hitting the ball with authority that way.” 

He went through old video of his best offensive seasons, 2017 and 2019, and tried to remember what his mindset was at the plate. 

“I was very, very just focused on one thing, and that was the baseball,” he said. “I wasn’t thinking about anything I was doing.”

Physically, Mancini’s swing starts with his legs, and everything else follows. But when he thinks about replicating his mechanics that way, his hands lag too far behind. 

Instead, he’s found that if he thinks about starting with his hands, “everything else [falls] into place.” 

“It’s a little unorthodox,” he said, “but for me, that’s what works.”

Mancini sums up his mentality in two words: “Try easier.”

He’s putting it into practice now that he’s hit his first rough patch of the year. 

“Trey’s really smart, and he understands his swing,” hitting coach Dustin Kelley said. “So he knows when something is just a tick off. And he’s the type of guy, when it’s a tick off, he wants to address it right away and not let it snowball.”

This time, Mancini’s not trying a series of mechanical fixes. He knows the issue is the timing of his load. Mancini wants to be recognizing the pitch while his weight is in his back leg, almost “hanging” in that split second before shifting forward. 

He’s been just slightly ahead of that mark, but that can be the difference between laying off the inside pitch off the plate and chasing it, or between hitting a soft line drive and rolling over into a groundout. 

“You don’t want to go through all spring and have it be a breeze, and then you go into the season and face your first set of adversity there,” Mancini said. “It’s good in spring to feel a little uncomfortable. You want it to simulate the season because the season is going to have its ebbs and flows.” 

On Sunday, in the Cubs’ 5-2 walk-off win against the Padres, Mancini struck out in his first at-bat and grounded out in his second. 

Mancini next stepped up to the plate in the fifth inning with the bases empty and one out. He almost was charged with an automatic strike when he lost track of the count but called time out before the clock hit eight seconds.

“Was able to gather myself and reset,” he said. “And it felt really good to hit that backside line drive there.”

Deflected by Padres right fielder David Dahl, it fell in for a double.

“The thought process is, you want to be feeling like that from the first at-bat,” Mancini said. “So, always trying to get better, but at the same time, not worrying too much if it’s not a great game.”

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
For Cubs and White Sox, it’s a whole renewed ballgame
Why the Cubs are ‘not worried’ about Dansby Swanson’s spring slump
‘Moving underwater’: Cubs’ Justin Steele fights control issues vs. Padres
How Cubs’ Edwin Rios unlocked his swing in spring training
Cubs’ Adrian Sampson finds rhythm vs. Giants
Cubs facing bullpen decisions with less than two weeks before Opening Day
The Latest
Caroline Ouko, mother of Irvo Otieno, holds a portrait of her son with attorney Ben Crump, left, and her older son, Leon Ochieng at the Dinwiddie Courthouse in Dinwiddie, Va., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. She said Otieno, who died in a state mental hospital March 6, was “brilliant and creative and bright.” (Daniel Sangjib Min/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP) ORG XMIT: VARIT503
Nation/World
Video shows mental health patient pinned to the floor before his death
Seven sheriff’s deputies, three hospital workers in Virginia face second-degree murder charges in the death of Irvo Otieno, 28, who was handcuffed and shackled.
By Denise Lavoie | Associated Press and Sarah Rankin | Associated Press
 
Michigan State v Marquette
College Sports
The Big Ten — with zero titles since 2000 — keeps calling itself the best hoops league. Why?
Empty rhetoric won’t do a thing to help long shot Michigan State, the conference’s only team in the Sweet 16.
By Steve Greenberg
 
POLICECONDUCT_032223_11.jpg
City Hall
Lawyers: City should stop fighting wrongful conviction cases tainted by CPD misconduct
Chicago has spent $23 million on outside lawyers to defend lawsuits involving former Det. Reynaldo Guevara— and eight new cases were filed this week.
By Andy Grimm
 
Kendall Graveman. (Getty Images)
White Sox
No closer, no problem? White Sox forge ahead without Liam Hendriks
White Sox say they “have the guys to collectively weather the storm.”
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
merlin_107292645.jpg
City Hall
Lollapalooza will generate 3 times the economic activity of NASCAR race in less time, analysis finds
Based on details of NASCAR deal and a newly released study of Lolla’s economic impact, commissioned by the festival’s organizers, the Lolla deal looks more advantageous for the city.
By David Struett
 