The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Cubs Sports MLB

Cubs, Ian Happ reach contract extension agreement: reports

The Cubs also signed Nico Hoerner to a contract extension this year.

By  Maddie Lee
   
SHARE Cubs, Ian Happ reach contract extension agreement: reports
Cubs left fielder Ian Happ had a strong start to the 2023 season.

Cubs left fielder Ian Happ had a strong start to the 2023 season.

Jeff Dean/AP

After a skid in recent years, the Cubs went 2-for-2 on extension talks to start the year. 

Left fielder Ian Happ and the Cubs came to an agreement on a three-year, $61 million contract extension, according to multiple reports Wednesday. 

Happ has followed up his 2022 All-Star season with a hot start, going 11-for-35 with five extra-base hits and six RBI in the first 10 games of the season. 

As spring training came to a close, the momentum in extension talks between the two parties appeared to slow. But Happ told the Sun-Times: “I don’t think there’s any benefit of putting deadlines out there, so it’s a fluid conversation.”

The Cubs also extended homegrown middle infielder Nico Hoerner before the season began, on a $35 million deal that also extends through the 2026 season.

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Thanks to shorter games, some MLB teams are extending beer sales to eighth inning
Nelson Velázquez’s first career grand slam powers Cubs to comeback win vs. Mariners
Cubs’ Dansby Swanson leaves game vs. Mariners with ailment
Cubs injury updates on pitchers Kyle Hendricks, Brandon Hughes, Codi Heuer are promising
Cubs lefty Drew Smyly’s bounce-back lays groundwork for Nico Hoerner’s walk-off single
Cubs recall outfielder Nelson Velazquez, option pitcher Javier Assad to Triple-A Iowa
The Latest
Fans entering U.S. Bank Stadium before its inaugural game, between the Vikings and the Packers, in 2016.
Bears
Dear Arlington Heights: For cities with NFL stadiums, it’s always something
There very well could be costs down the road for luring the Bears to town.
By Rick Morrissey
 
Laurie Metcalf attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in 2018 in Los Angeles. The Tony- and Emmy Award-winning actress returns to the stage at Steppenwolf Theatre as part of the Chicago company’s 2023-2024 season.&nbsp;
Theater
Steppenwolf’s 2023-2024 season will see the return of Laurie Metcalf, Jon Michael Hill
Metcalf is slated to star in a yet-to-be-titled work by playwright Samuel D. Hunter, who also penned the screenplay for the Oscar-winning film “The Whale.”
By Miriam Di Nunzio
 
Notre Dame women’s basketball coach Niele Ivey will open the season against South Carolina in Paris.
College Sports
Notre Dame and South Carolina will open women’s basketball season in Paris
The Nov. 6 matchup will mark the first time an NCAA regular-season game has been played in the French capital.
By Associated Press
 
WBEZ.jpg
Crime
5 of Chicago Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson’s public safety promises — and obstacles
He’s vowed to add 200 detectives, shut off ShotSpotter, expand crisis teams, create trauma centers and boost efforts against domestic violence.
By Chip Mitchell | WBEZPatrick Smith | WBEZ, and 1 more
 
A Cubs fan downs a cold one during a spring training game.
MLB
Thanks to shorter games, some MLB teams are extending beer sales to eighth inning
“Since the games are shorter, you’ve got to adjust.”
By David Brandt | AP
 