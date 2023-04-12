Cubs, Ian Happ reach contract extension agreement: reports

After a skid in recent years, the Cubs went 2-for-2 on extension talks to start the year.

Left fielder Ian Happ and the Cubs came to an agreement on a three-year, $61 million contract extension, according to multiple reports Wednesday.

Happ has followed up his 2022 All-Star season with a hot start, going 11-for-35 with five extra-base hits and six RBI in the first 10 games of the season.

As spring training came to a close, the momentum in extension talks between the two parties appeared to slow. But Happ told the Sun-Times: “I don’t think there’s any benefit of putting deadlines out there, so it’s a fluid conversation.”

The Cubs also extended homegrown middle infielder Nico Hoerner before the season began, on a $35 million deal that also extends through the 2026 season.

