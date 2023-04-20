The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, April 20, 2023
Cubs Sports MLB

Javier Assad replaces injured Jameson Taillon in Cubs’ rotation

Elsewhere, Kyle Hendricks is scheduled to throw three innings in extended spring training in Arizona. He has regained his velocity to the high 80 mph range, which could make his signature changeup more effective.

By  Mark Gonzales
   
SHARE Javier Assad replaces injured Jameson Taillon in Cubs’ rotation
Los Angeles Dodgers v Chicago Cubs

Javier Assad delivers a pitch in the first inning Thursday night against the Dodgers at Wrigley Field.

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Javier Assad took the rotation spot vacated Thursday night when Jameson Taillon was placed on the 15-day injured list due to a mild to moderate groin strain.

But the bigger development may occur Saturday, as Kyle Hendricks is scheduled to throw three innings in extended spring training in Arizona. President Jed Hoyer confirmed that Hendricks, who is recovering from a right shoulder strain, has regained his velocity to the high 80 mph range, which could make his signature changeup more effective.

The Cubs have been on a crusade to build starting pitching depth, and Hendricks’ return — which possibly could occur during the latter part of May — would provide much-welcomed experience.

“It’s a matter of building up stamina,” Hoyer said.

Meanwhile, manager David Ross hoped that Taillon’s stint on the IL would be “minimal.” That might be extremely optimistic, given that Taillon felt discomfort after playing catch that turned to tightness shortly after treatments loosened the muscles.

“Injuries can never be an excuse, right?” Hoyer said. “So you must have guys to be ready to fill those spots.”

Assad, recalled from Triple-A Iowa, allowed solo home runs to Max Muncy and James Outman in three innings before he was replaced by Adbert Alzolay. The Cubs have a day off Monday, but Ross wasn’t sure if the Cubs would skip Assad’s turn and keep the other four starts on their regular turn every five days. 

The Cubs rallied for a 2-2 tie after six innings on a homer by Cody Bellinger in the second and an RBI single by Nico Hoerner. The start of the game was delayed by one hour, four minutes.

Daniel Palencia, one of the organization’s top prospects, left his Wednesday start for Double-A Tennessee after two innings. Hoyer didn’t disclose the nature of Palencia’s departure.

Thanks for the memories

The Oakland Athletics’ announcement of an agreement to purchase 49 acres of land to build a stadium in Las Vegas brought disappointment to Hoerner, who might have played his last game in his hometown Wednesday.

“Kind of crazy timing to play there for the first time, but also being the end is a bit of a whirlwind,” Hoerner said. “It’s definitely disappointing, I think for Oakland and for baseball in general. I’m very proud to be from Oakland, and there’s a lot of history there in baseball. Unfortunately, they didn’t have the ability to keep their star players and invest in that group.

“The organization in general, it seems like they’re gone. It’s definitely sad that the Raiders, Warriors and A’s are all gone in a span of 10 years. It’s pretty dramatic from pretty vibrant place. It’s tough to see.”

Hoerner didn’t disappoint family members and friends, as he went 6-for-15 with two doubles in the Cubs’ three-game sweep.

“I’m really glad I got to play there and share with a lot of people I grew up with and helped me get to this point,” Hoerner said. “It was a special series for me.”

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Jason Heyward returns to Wrigley, revisits his Cubs teams’ offensive struggles
Cubs ‘clicking on all cylinders’ as rotation provides stability through 5-1 road trip
Seiya Suzuki gets first rest day since returning from IL as Cubs wrap up A’s series
What to take from Cubs slugger Patrick Wisdom’s home-run streak
There’s something going on up North
‘A start you can build on’: Cubs’ Hayden Wesneski regains feel for his best pitch
The Latest
FILE - Republican conservative radio show host Larry Elder speaks to supporters after losing the California gubernatorial recall election on Sept. 14, 2021, in Costa Mesa, Calif. Conservative talk radio host Larry Elder, who sought to replace the California governor in a failed 2021 recall effort, announced Thursday, April 20, 2023 he is running for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File) ORG XMIT: NYMV115
Nation/World
Conservative radio talk show host Larry Elder announces 2024 GOP bid for president
Larry Elder, who ran to replace California Gov. Gavin Newsom in a 2021 recall election, believes America is in decline but the right leader could spur a new Golden Age.
By Sara Burnett | Associated Press
 
Kinsley White, 6, shows reporters a wound left on her face, Thursday, April 20, 2023 in Gastonia, N.C. A North Carolina man shot and wounded a 6-year-old girl and her parents after children went to retrieve a basketball that had rolled into his yard, according to neighbors and the girl’s family — another in a string of recent shootings sparked by seemingly trivial reasons. (Kara Fohner/The Gaston Gazette via AP) ORG XMIT: NCGAS201
Crime
Man accused of shooting girl, parents in North Carolina is arrested in Florida
A man allegedly fired a weapon after a basketball rolled into his yard. A 6-year-old girl suffered a graze wound, her father was badly hurt and her mother was struck in the arm.
By Associated Press
 
A Chicago police badge hangs in front of the City of Chicago Public Safety Headquarters on December 1, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois. Following public outcry over the way police handled the shooting death of Laquan McDonald by Officer Jason Van Dyke, Mayor Rahm Emanuel today announced he had fired Chicago Police Superintendant Garry McCarthy. McCarthy, Emanuel and Cook County States Attorney Anita Alvarez have been accused of trying to cover up the shooting. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Crime
Chicago cop who faced dismissal over role in violent arrest is suspended for 6 months
Two other officers who were also facing firing for their roles in the March 15, 2017, arrest were found not guilty and reinstated. Another officer who threatened a suspect, used a racial slur and made false statements will be fired.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
AP23094150733975.jpg
Cubs
Jason Heyward returns to Wrigley, revisits his Cubs teams’ offensive struggles
After being peppered about the Cubs’ offensive regression during his final six seasons, Heyward finally espoused a theory that might make the most sense.
By Mark Gonzales
 
A Hyundai sedan sits in the parking lot of East Bay Tow Inc., where Attorney General Rob Bonta held a news conference, Thursday, April 20, 2023, in Berkeley, Calif., about the surge in thefts of KIA and Hyundai vehicles. Attorneys general in 17 states plus Washington, DC, on Thursday urged the federal government to recall millions of Kia and Hyundai cars because they are too easy to steal; a response to a sharp increase
Transportation
Thefts prompt 17 states, including Illinois, to urge the recall of Kia, Hyundai vehicles
Some Kia, Hyundai models lack engine immobilizers, making them easy to steal. Viral TikTok videos showing how to hot wire the cars have led to a spike in thefts.
By Adam Beam | Associated Press and Tom Krisher | AP Business Writer
 