The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, April 22, 2023
Cubs Sports MLB

Cubs can’t get big hit early, then watch Dodgers pull away late

Nico Hoerner continues his hot hitting at the top of the lineup, but the Cubs lose 9-4.

By  Mark Gonzales
   
SHARE Cubs can’t get big hit early, then watch Dodgers pull away late
Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner rounds the bases on his two-run home run in the seventh inning Saturday against the Dodgers.

Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner rounds the bases on his two-run home run in the seventh inning Saturday against the Dodgers.

Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Omages

The Cubs’ potent offense has garnered notice, especially after scoring at least 10 runs six times this season.

And opponents will take a closer look at their tendencies, as the Dodgers did Saturday in pulling away to a 9-4 victory at chilly Wrigley Field.

Hard-throwing Dustin May, less than two years removed from Tommy John surgery, mixed in timely secondary pitches for strikes that set up many of his six strikeouts while limiting the Cubs to two hits in 5 2/3 innings.

“These guys are on the fastball,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said before the game. “And so to be able to sequence, mix in the breaking ball to get back into counts is very important.”

Cody Bellinger, who has hit three of his five home runs against the Dodgers, took a called third strike on an 85 mph curve with the bases loaded for the second out in the first. 

Eric Hosmer and Trey Mancini struck out on fastballs clocked at 97 mph or faster in the second. And Patrick Wisdom, who has hit four of his team-leading nine home runs against the Dodgers, swung and missed on two consecutive curves to strike out in the fourth.

The fact that the Cubs (12-8) stayed close until the ninth was a mild achievement. They couldn’t match the production of rookie James Outman and Max Muncy, who each hit two home runs.

“Offensively, we couldn’t get that big blow we’ve kind of gotten in the past,” Cubs manager David Ross said.

The Cubs loaded the bases with no outs in the first but scored only once as May, who struck out only one in 5 2/3 innings against the Mets in his last start Monday, retired the next nine batters.

The Dodgers held Bellinger hitless in three at-bats after he went 6-for-17 with three homers in five games against his former team that didn’t tender him a contract last fall.

“He’s swinging very well,” Roberts said of Bellinger. “One thing is he’s more physical. I think he’s getting his strength, and his weight is where it should be. And I think mechanically he’s in a good spot.

“I know there’s a little extra incentive to playing against us.”

The Cubs remained within striking distance thanks to Nico Hoerner, who seamlessly has taken over the leadoff duties. Hoerner extended his on-base streak with a single off May in the first, and hit a two-run home run in the seventh that cut the Cubs’ deficit to two.

“I’ve really tried to treat (batting leadoff) the same way I’ve always hit,” said Hoerner, who said he rarely batted leadoff in his baseball career prior to this season.

Nor has Hoerner received instructions from Ross to change his approach.

“It’s allowed me to be myself,” Hoerner said. “It does feel different at times. You want to be on base for Dansby (Swanson) and Ian (Happ). I’ve still had plenty of chances to drive in runs.”

Hoerner believes he can hit for more power. “I just got to try to figure how that can happen organically.’

Hoerner’s streak of not striking out ended at 42 plate appearance when he took a called third strike in the ninth against Shelby Miller.

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Polling Place: How you’re feeling about the Cubs, the White Sox and the NFL draft on TV
Cubs’ offense continues to impress in rout over Dodgers
Cubs’ Drew Smyly loses perfect game in painful manner
Cubs’ four-game winning streak snapped
Jason Heyward returns to Wrigley, revisits his Cubs teams’ offensive struggles
Cubs ‘clicking on all cylinders’ as rotation provides stability through 5-1 road trip
The Latest
Filephoto.png
Crime
Boy, 3, shot in Calumet Heights home
The boy was inside a home in the 8800 block of South Euclid Avenue when he was shot, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Australian TV presenter Barry Humphries performs on stage as Dame Edna at the London Palladium on Nov. 13, 2013. The Tony Award-winning comedian died on Saturday at the age of 89.
Entertainment and Culture
Oh no, Possums! Dame Edna creator Barry Humphries dies at 89
His death in a Sydney hospital, where he spent several days with complications following hip surgery, was confirmed by his family.
By ROD McGUIRK | ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
Two employees in the Cook County Assessor’s Office have been charged in an alleged bribery scheme.
Crime
Two former Cook County assessor’s employees charged in bribery scheme
Golf outings totaling nearly $3,500 were exchanged for property tax reassessments that dropped the rates of two properties by about a combined $81,000, according to prosecutors.
By Violet Miller
 
A man has died after a Humboldt Park shooting earlier this month.
Crime
Man dies days after Humboldt Park shooting
On April 14, Christian Prince, 23, was traveling in a vehicle about 9:40 p.m. in the 4400 block of West Grand Avenue when someone outside fired shots.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A man was fatally shot Friday in Grand Crossing.
Crime
Man fatally shot inside Grand Crossing home
The 27-year-old was inside a home just after 1:30 p.m. in the 400 block of West 77th Street when someone shot him in the chest.
By Sun-Times Wire
 