Polling Place: Who’d win a head-to-head best-of-seven series, the Cubs or the White Sox?

The Cubs were in a 7-17 death spiral heading into a weekend series in Philadelphia.

The White Sox have kind of, sort of — but not really — hung in there since burying themselves early with an unspeakably hideous 7-21 start.

Good times, we’re having this baseball season. Are we not?

In this week’s “Polling Place,” your home for Sun-Times sports polls on Twitter, we asked a truly ridiculous question (you’re welcome): If the Cubs and Sox played a best-of-seven series right now, who would win it?

“Those of us fortunate enough not to have tickets,” @mikewalsh4609 commented.

“This week? They’d both lose,” @usualsuspectpnc wisecracked.

“No one wants to see that,” @RVictory2020 chimed in.

We don’t tell you people often enough how much we appreciate you.

We also wanted to know which of the semifinalists in the NBA and the NHL will win those leagues’ championships. Will it be the Heat, Celtics, Lakers or Nuggets? Will it be the Panthers, Hurricanes, Stars or Golden Knights?

On to the polls:

Poll No. 1: If the Cubs and White Sox played a best-of-seven series against each other starting today, who would win it?

Upshot: The Cubs get the nod by an ever-so-slight margin, but why? Isn’t their bullpen a Level 10 catastrophe that even the Sox’ bats are capable of exploiting? Some folks might be selling the Sox short here, considering they were a not-horrible 9-8 since the aforementioned 7-21 start. Then again, the list of things the Sox stink at is considerable. Look, all we know is we’re not watching this thing unless somebody’s paying us.

Poll No. 2: Which of the four teams still standing in the NBA will win the title?

Upshot: The Heat have been so consistent all playoffs, but the up-and-down Celtics — strangely lacking on their home floor — still would seem to have a higher ceiling. It’s anyone’s series in the East. In the West, though, the Nuggets’ Game 2 comeback to take a 2-0 series lead put the Lakers on life support. News flash: LeBron James is no spring chicken anymore.

Poll No. 3: Which of the four teams still standing in the NHL will win the Stanley Cup?

Upshot: Don’t know about you, but we don’t have a dog left in this hunt. We just want to see every game from here on out be as good as the four-overtime classic won by the Panthers against the Hurricanes in Game 1 of their series. Is that too much to ask?

