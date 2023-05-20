The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, May 20, 2023
Cubs Sports MLB

Polling Place: Who’d win a head-to-head best-of-seven series, the Cubs or the White Sox?

Also: Who’s going to win it all in the NBA and the NHL?

By  Steve Greenberg
   
SHARE Polling Place: Who’d win a head-to-head best-of-seven series, the Cubs or the White Sox?
Chicago Cubs v Chicago White Sox

White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal tags out the Cubs’ Patrick Wisdom during a 2022 game at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images

The Cubs were in a 7-17 death spiral heading into a weekend series in Philadelphia.

The White Sox have kind of, sort of — but not really — hung in there since burying themselves early with an unspeakably hideous 7-21 start.

Good times, we’re having this baseball season. Are we not?

In this week’s “Polling Place,” your home for Sun-Times sports polls on Twitter, we asked a truly ridiculous question (you’re welcome): If the Cubs and Sox played a best-of-seven series right now, who would win it?

“Those of us fortunate enough not to have tickets,” @mikewalsh4609 commented.

“This week? They’d both lose,” @usualsuspectpnc wisecracked.

“No one wants to see that,” @RVictory2020 chimed in.

We don’t tell you people often enough how much we appreciate you.

We also wanted to know which of the semifinalists in the NBA and the NHL will win those leagues’ championships. Will it be the Heat, Celtics, Lakers or Nuggets? Will it be the Panthers, Hurricanes, Stars or Golden Knights?

On to the polls:

Poll No. 1: If the Cubs and White Sox played a best-of-seven series against each other starting today, who would win it?

Upshot: The Cubs get the nod by an ever-so-slight margin, but why? Isn’t their bullpen a Level 10 catastrophe that even the Sox’ bats are capable of exploiting? Some folks might be selling the Sox short here, considering they were a not-horrible 9-8 since the aforementioned 7-21 start. Then again, the list of things the Sox stink at is considerable. Look, all we know is we’re not watching this thing unless somebody’s paying us.

Poll No. 2: Which of the four teams still standing in the NBA will win the title?

Upshot: The Heat have been so consistent all playoffs, but the up-and-down Celtics — strangely lacking on their home floor — still would seem to have a higher ceiling. It’s anyone’s series in the East. In the West, though, the Nuggets’ Game 2 comeback to take a 2-0 series lead put the Lakers on life support. News flash: LeBron James is no spring chicken anymore.

Poll No. 3: Which of the four teams still standing in the NHL will win the Stanley Cup?

Upshot: Don’t know about you, but we don’t have a dog left in this hunt. We just want to see every game from here on out be as good as the four-overtime classic won by the Panthers against the Hurricanes in Game 1 of their series. Is that too much to ask?

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Nico Hoerner makes impact in and out of lineup; Kyle Hendricks close to return
Cubs DFA Eric Hosmer, option Keegan Thompson, put Cody Bellinger on IL
Remember when Cubs fans couldn’t get enough of David Ross?
Cubs’ lack of a closer forces manager David Ross to be creative
MLB issues warning against batters trying to trick pitchers into clock violations
Cubs’ Nick Burdi makes improbable big-league comeback
The Latest
Scoot Henderson
Sports Saturday
Mock this! With lottery in the rearview mirror, let the rumors begin
The NBA Draft is still a month away, but the speculation after No. 1 has already started. Does Brandon Miller go No. 2? Does Portland stay the course at No. 3 or trade the pick? What Bulls fans know is as of now there isn’t a lot to see.
By Joe Cowley
 
A wood duck drake taking flight in Chicago. Credit: Paul Vriend
Sports
Chicago outdoors: Chicago wood duck taking flight, boat-tailed grackle, morel season recap
A photo of a wood duck drake taking flight in Chicago, fun facts while going down a rabbit hole on boat-tailed grackles and an overview of the season for morel mushrooms this spring around Chicago are among the notes from around Chicago outoors and beyond.
By Dale Bowman
 
Milwaukee Brewers v San Francisco Giants
MLB
A colorful look at baseball, past and present
Let’s take a few moments to appreciate the varied hues that have made — and make — baseball the game we love.
By Bill Chuck
 
Fabian_Herbers_2023_02.jpg
Chicago Fire
Fabian Herbers, Mauricio Pineda playing valuable roles for Fire
While neither is a star, Herbers and Pineda provide value because coach Frank Klopas can trust them in numerous spots in the formation.
By Brian Sandalow
 
Buffalo Bills v Chicago Bears
Sports Saturday
Vegas sees ’dog days ahead for Bears
Oddsmakers expect the team to be improved, but not enough to move the betting needle much.
By Rob Miech
 