Thursday, July 13, 2023
2024 schedule release: Cubs to start season in Texas in second year of balanced format

The Cubs released their tentative 2024 schedule on Thursday.

By  Maddie Lee
   
The Cubs released their tentative 2024 regular season schedule on Thursday, unveiling their slate of games in the second year of MLB’s new balanced schedule format. 

For the first time in five years, the Cubs are set to open the season on the road, against the Rangers on March 28. Their Wrigley Field opener is set for April 1 against the Rockies. 

With all 30 teams playing each other, the Cubs’ interleague schedule lines up to bring stars such as Aaron Judge and Mike Trout to Wrigley Field, plus former Cubs like Javier Báez and Anthony Rizzo. The Cubs will host series against American League opponents including the Yankees (Sept. 6-8), Angels (July 5-7), Tigers (Aug. 20-22), Astros (April 23-25), Blue Jays (Aug. 16-18), Twins (Aug. 5-7), A’s (Sept. 16-18) and, of course, White Sox.

The Crosstown Classic, played as a pair of two-game sets, is set to come to Wrigley Field on June 4-5 and Guaranteed Rate Field on Aug. 9-10. 

Including the opening series in Texas, the Cubs’ interleague schedule is concentrated on the road in the first half, with trips to Seattle (April 12-14), Boston (April 26-28), Tampa Bay (June 11-13) and Baltimore (July 9-11). After the All-Star Break, they also travel to Kansas City (July 26-28) and Cleveland (Aug. 12-14).

May will be an important month for the National League Central standings. The Cubs play seven games against the Pirates and Brewers each, split into two sets of home-and-home series, plus a three-game series in St. Louis. They round out the month with a visit from the Reds on May 31-June 2.

The Cubs finish the regular season at home against the Reds, Sept. 27-29.

