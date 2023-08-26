Take this baseball trivia quiz before or after breakfast

The year was 1976 when the Steve Miller Band sang the hit ‘‘Fly Like an Eagle.’’ And while there are many different interpretations of the song, I can tell you I have no idea what they were singing about.

All I know is that when I confuse and conflate the dates of when things actually happened, I frequently think of those lyrics. Quite frankly, the more I experience life, the less confident I become as to when things actually happened.

In other words, it’s time to play BEFORE or AFTER, Chicago’s favorite weekly game. Or maybe it isn’t. I’m not sure of that, either. I’m pretty sure you will have fun and learn a lot on this quiz, in which you have a 50-50 chance of getting every answer correct. Without further ado, let’s get to the quiz.