The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, August 26, 2023
Cubs Sports MLB

Take this baseball trivia quiz before or after breakfast

Do you have trouble recalling when events happened? take our before or after quiz and see how you fare

By  Bill Chuck
   
SHARE Take this baseball trivia quiz before or after breakfast
David Ross

Cubs manager David Ross at Wrigley Field.

AP Photos

The year was 1976 when the Steve Miller Band sang the hit ‘‘Fly Like an Eagle.’’ And while there are many different interpretations of the song, I can tell you I have no idea what they were singing about.

All I know is that when I confuse and conflate the dates of when things actually happened, I frequently think of those lyrics. Quite frankly, the more I experience life, the less confident I become as to when things actually happened.

In other words, it’s time to play BEFORE or AFTER, Chicago’s favorite weekly game. Or maybe it isn’t. I’m not sure of that, either. I’m pretty sure you will have fun and learn a lot on this quiz, in which you have a 50-50 chance of getting every answer correct. Without further ado, let’s get to the quiz.

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Cody Bellinger has been Cubs’ ‘rock,’ as both he and team have bounced back
Drew Smyly gives Cubs veteran lefty out of heavily right-handed bullpen
Reliever Keegan Thompson rejoins Cubs ahead of Pirates series
Cubs’ Justin Steele stabilizing rotation as it battles more challenges
Cubs’ upcoming schedule promises to make scoreboard watching even more interesting
Cubs’ Jameson Taillon showing improvement against lefties, despite grand slam
The Latest
Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones takes a shot.
Blackhawks
Seth Jones changing stick flex, offensive approach heading into third Blackhawks season
As slap shots decline in prevalence around the NHL, Jones has yet again shifted to a whippier stick better suited for wrist shots. That’s one of several interesting storylines from his 2023 offseason.
By Ben Pope
 
A fall view of the Middle Fork branch of the Vermilion River from Kennekuk County Park. Credit: Dale Bowman
Sports
Getting into an Illini state of mind with clustered natural areas
A cluster of three natural areas east of Champaign, like many other clustered areas, provide a multitude of recreational opportunities and protectional of wild spaces.
By Dale Bowman
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: What do I do when the driver starts drinking at the wheel?
Passenger felt helpless when cousin swigged beer while navigating narrow country roads.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
ADVANCE FOR WEEKEND EDITIONS SEPT. 26-27—FILE—Home run sluggers Sammy Sosa of the Chicago Cubs, left, and St. Louis Cardinals’ Mark McGwire laugh together during a news conference in St. Louis, in this Sept. 7, 1998 photo. Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa made history, the New York Yankees broke records, David Wells was perfect and Cal Ripken finally took a day off. Baseball had one of its best seasons ever in 1998, reinvigorating the sport and captivating the nation. (AP Photo/Ed Reinke)
Other Views
Sammy Sosa, Mark McGwire, and the home run chase of 1998
Steroids or not, the home run chase of 25 years ago was an exciting season. ‘Gould’s Law’ shows it was also a statistical aberration.
By Eldon Ham
 
Justin Fields
Sports Saturday
Bet on it: Backing the Bears is a real gamble
Bettors aren’t sold on Matt Eberflus’ squad, but they’re not high on any NFC North team.
By Rob Miech
 