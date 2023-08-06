The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, August 6, 2023
How a predictable batting order is helping the Cubs offense

“I think it helps when you’re hitting in front of and behind the same guys,” Ian Happ said. “You kind of know how the at-bat’s going to go for that guy.”

By  Brian Sandalow
   
merlin_114701657.jpg

Ian Happ and the Cubs are benefiting from a consistent batting order.

Charles Rex Arbogast, AP Photos

The Cubs lineup is getting predictable, and that’s helping the hitters produce.

Ian Happ explained one aspect of how that consistency is aiding him and the offense.

“I think it helps when you’re hitting in front of and behind the same guys,” Happ said. “You kind of know how the at-bat’s going to go for that guy. You know what their strengths are and the types of pitches that they see from opposing pitchers, so you kind of sense how you have your at-bat.”

Manager David Ross said a consistent lineup does help, especially where players hit in the order. As for Happ’s point, Ross said getting to watch how the opponent is pitching is part of the equation, especially if the hitter in front swings from the same side of the box.

It also helps when a hitter is protecting an MVP candidate, because the hitter in front can get more used to how teams are approaching him personally. They might see more fastballs and be pitched more aggressively, and can get used to the circumstances.

“I don’t think that is something you can quantify or put in a box and say it works for everybody,” Ross said. “But I think that’s, if I’m speaking big-picture stuff, that’s probably what I would say.”

No Seiya again
As Ross indicated Saturday, struggling outfielder Seiya Suzuki was not in the lineup Sunday. Though Suzuki’s slash line isn’t great (.249/.328/.389), some of the indicating metrics paint a somewhat different picture. He’s averaging a 91.6 mph exit velocity that’s two mph higher than last year, and he has a 48.6% hard-hit rate, which is 7.3 percentage points better than 2022.

Yet the results aren’t great, and Suzuki is on the bench.

“What we all know about players is results matter,” Ross said. “They don’t care if they hit the ball hard and they’re not falling. I think his internal confidence has to stay strong no matter what I say to him, the hitting coaches or whoever is saying it to him, he has to continue to believe in himself and not try to change things and find his consistent work and find his consistent approach.”

Kilian up, Kay down
The Cubs recalled right-hander Caleb Kilian from Triple-A Iowa and optioned left-hander Anthony Kay to Iowa. The move was made to add some length to the staff, which has been pressed due to the absence of Marcus Stroman (right hip inflammation).

“[Kilian] is throwing the ball really well and deserves to be back,” Ross said.

Over his last seven games at Iowa (including six starts), Kilian compiled a 2.43 ERA. Over 13 relief appearances, Kay has a 6.35 ERA.

More on Stroman
Stroman, who isn’t eligible to return from the injured list until Aug. 16, played catch again Sunday. As for what’s next, Ross said the Cubs will take the remaining time to prepare him for his next start “health-wise, arm-wise, bullpen-wise, mechanics, stuff in the bullpen.”

Ross added Stroman will probably throw off a mound soon.

