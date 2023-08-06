Playoff atmosphere takes hold as Cubs beat Braves 6-4. Is it around this team to stay?

The Cubs win every series now, six of them in a row.

They win far more than they lose, 15 times in their last 19 games.

They’re on fire, on a mission, irrepressible.

Is it too soon to start planning the World Series parade? Or at least to expect concession calls any minute now from the Brewers and Reds?

Big-game baseball is a thing again at Wrigley Field. Playoff-like baseball, even. That was the prevailing feeling throughout a 5-2 homestand against the division-rival Reds and the powerhouse Braves, and especially on Sunday during a 6-4 Cubs victory over the Braves that included multiple rallies from behind.

Yes, it felt like the postseason. Yes, we’re getting ahead of ourselves here. Way ahead. Sometimes, it just feels right to go all-in like this, even if it means barking at the moon like a lunatic.

“We can play with anybody,” said manager David Ross, a bit more measured than some of the rest of us. “The next step is to win over 162 [games]. We still haven’t done that in the first half, but the second half is looking pretty good.”

Over their last 50 games, the Cubs have scored more runs than any team in the majors. Add that to their strong defense, their improved relief pitching, their emerging running game and enough good vibes to power the team plane.

Reliever Michael Fulmer, 30, has pitched in the big leagues in each of the last eight seasons yet has as much postseason experience as your aunt Dotty and cousin Earl. He escaped a sixth-inning, one-out, bases-loaded jam with a one-run lead Sunday, battling intensely for strikeouts of All-Stars Ozzie Albies and Austin Riley.

“It felt as close to a playoff atmosphere as I can imagine,” Fulmer said.

See? He gets it.

Not that he would know.

“Everybody’s playing to their potential right now,” he said, “and it’s a lot of fun.”

THREE-DOT DASH

The Reds’ Joey Votto had a moment during what may have been the final series of his career at Wrigley Field when he nearly was moved to tears. It was Wednesday night, he’d already homered twice off Drew Smyly and a game that would end 16-6 in the Cubs’ favor hadn’t yet gotten out of hand.

Joey Votto (kneeling) in the visitors’ dugout at Wrigley. Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

“I was just sitting in the dugout,” he said. “The sun was setting, the breeze had died down, and all I saw was the crowd, the beautiful white uniforms that the Cubs wear and just a setting so picturesque, it really hit me. What a special place to get to be. It was a truly rare moment in my career.”

Not that he hasn’t heard the occasional boos at the Friendly Confines.

“I’ll give ’em something to boo about,” he cracked.

Votto, who will turn 40 on September 10, ought to love it at Wrigley. He has more home runs as an opponent there — 50 — than any other active major leaguer and has better career numbers against the Cubs than he has against any other team. But he’s in the final guaranteed year of his contract, with the Reds holding a $20 million club option for 2024, and is hitting just .198 in 37 games since recovering from surgery on his left rotator cuff and biceps. …

What had to be worse for White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson, getting punched out by the Guardians’ Jose Ramirez during Saturday’s game or being mocked relentlessly on social media by an army of geeks who spend their Saturday nights on, you know, social media? …

Sox manager Pedro Grifol didn’t exactly have Anderson’s back, saying, “I’m not going to comment on it. I’m going to let MLB figure it out, do their investigation and watch the video.”

Bold stuff, Skip. …

Speaking of the Sox and no-comments, what does Nick Madrigal, who was sent across town to the Cubs at the 2021 trade deadline, make of how fast the Sox’ window of contention closed?

“Yeah,” he said, “I’m not touching that one.”

Listen, these questions aren’t going to ask themselves. …

Northwestern hired Birmingham Stallions coach Skip Holtz as a special assistant to interim coach David Braun. Holtz called it a “unique opportunity to help these outstandings student-athletes [and] do anything I can to help Northwestern football in 2023.”

Translation: “For the love of God, somebody please get me the hell out of the USFL.” …

U.S. women’s soccer is at a crossroads after getting bounced from the World Cup by Sweden in the Round of 16. The national team’s young stars are making the older ones look, well, old, and the rest of the world’s contenders clearly keep raising their performance levels and catching up.

Bad for our mid-summer fun, but great for the sport.

THIS YOU GOTTA SEE

Yankees at White Sox (7:10 p.m. Monday, NBCSCH): Hey, somebody has to watch this aimless, dysfunctional, hopeless team. But enough about the Yankees.

“Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the New York Jets” (9 p.m. Tuesday, HBO): In the series premiere, new starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers ponders retirement, espouses some conspiracy theories and is seen in public with his latest celeb girlfriend. At least we’re assuming that’s what happens.

Titans at Bears (noon Saturday, Fox-32): The preseason opener is here, and the Bears haven’t even lost a game yet. Life is good.

THE BOTTOM FIVE

Grifol: Of the Sox’ poor fundamentals, he said, “It wasn’t that we didn’t address them, it’s just that they haven’t gotten better.” That’s like a chef saying, “It’s not that I didn’t cook your dinner, it’s just that I fed it to my Dobermann.”

Bulls fever: NBA season win totals are coming out, and the Flying Karnisovases are projected right around 36½. Sounds like a real party.

Penalty kicks: The USWNT couldn’t find enough ways to miss in the clutch. Who do they think they are, Cody Parkey?

The Pac-12: On the bright side, maybe former members Idaho, Montana and Cal Poly feel like signing back up for the first time in eight decades.

Jim Harbaugh: After allegedly misleading NCAA investigators, the Michigan football coach could be suspended for the first month of the season. That’s so long, he might even get around to ironing his khakis.

