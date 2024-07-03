The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, July 3, 2024
Editorials Commentary

Remember, July Fourth fireworks freak out Fido and Whiskers

Every neighborhood has a pyro lighting up the sky and busting our eardrums with illegal fireworks, which are also really tough on pets. Protect them from the noise.

By  CST Editorial Board
   
SHARE Remember, July Fourth fireworks freak out Fido and Whiskers
Scared dog sitting in owner's lap.

PAWS Chicago says more pets are lost on the Fourth than at any other time of year.

stock.adobe.com

Illinois is among a handful of states that mostly or completely ban consumer fireworks. We know it’s hard to tell. Pretty much every neighborhood and community has a pyro lighting up the sky and busting our eardrums with illegal fireworks as July Fourth approaches.

We wouldn’t mind so much, but it’s really hard on pets. Folks know what to expect on the Fourth; animals don’t. The fireworks freak them out. Their hearts will race. They could quickly develop gastrointestinal problems. Many will want to take off running — an attempt to escape the noise.

That’s because cats and dogs, as well as many animals in the wild, have acute hearing. Animals find “sudden, intense sounds overwhelming and frightening,” an advisory by Chicago-based Anti-Cruelty notes.

Editorial

Editorial

You’re never going to stop neighbors from lighting those M-80s (which are illegal in all states unless you have a federal explosives license or permit). But here are some tips from anti-cruelty and rescue groups to help Fido and Whiskers:

  • We’re always surprised by people who show up at professional fireworks shows with their dogs. Don’t do it. It’s torture for the dog.
  • Find a quiet spot at home for your pets. Give them their favorite toys and blankets. Use a TV or radio for background noise.
  • Before the fireworks start, make sure your pet gets plenty of exercise.
  • Contact your veterinarian for possible medications and ideas to keep pets calm.
  • Some animals are bound to escape when their flight response is triggered. PAWS Chicago says more pets are lost on the Fourth than at any other time of year. They should be microchipped and have ID tags.

Anti-Cruelty and PAWS reminded us that these tips apply to downtown residents during the upcoming NASCAR race and practices, too. And please, no fireworks after the Fourth. For Fido and Whiskers — and for plenty of people too — it’s just too much noise.

Send letters to letters@suntimes.com

Learn more about the Sun-Times Editorial Board at chicago.suntimes.com/about/editorial-board

Next Up In Editorial
Park District shouldn't play with neighborhoods' toy tradition
Supreme Court's ruling in Trump immunity case makes a president 'king above the law'
Supreme Court's power grab puts ordinary Americans at risk in countless ways
La sentencia de prisión del ex concejal Ed Burke es otro golpe a la vieja política ‘estilo Chicago’
Did electronic monitoring failures play a role in Larry Neuman’s murder?
Digital signs along the Chicago River? The idea is all wet
The Latest
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-524.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Post on Nextdoor slanders my disabled son as 'dangerous'
Man’s mom is appalled by the false claim, made by a woman who borrowed the family’s property and won’t return it.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
georgia-nicols-1.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Wednesday, July 3, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
Seiya Suzuki
Cubs
Cubs outmatched by short-handed Phillies as opposing team-building philosophies face off
The Phillies beat the Cubs 6-4 in the series opener Tuesday despite Seiya Suzuki’s three-run home run in the ninth inning.
By Maddie Lee
 
GettyImages-2159762091.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Angel Reese named to All-Star team, wins Rookie of the Month, gets 11th consecutive double-double
Individual accolades aren’t written in Angel Reese’s journal, but her name is already being written in the WNBA’s record books.
By Annie Costabile
 
449714562_903550681812635_5807589792963286983_n.jpg
News
Delasol, Lincoln Park Zoo’s 33-year-old Bolivian gray titi monkey, dies
Delasol died after her geriatric health issues worsened in recent weeks, leading zoo officials to euthanize her. The average lifespan of a female Bolivian gray titi monkey is around 11 years, the zoo says.
By Kade Heather
 