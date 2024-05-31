About the Sun-Times Editorial Board
The Editorial Board is the opinion voice of the Chicago Sun-Times on news events and policy issues that are critical to the Chicago area and to Illinois as a whole. In addition to relying on reporting, research and board members’ knowledge and expertise, the board also meets with office holders, public officials, community organizations and others to help form its opinions on issues.
The board also welcomes and is responsible for publishing op-eds and letters to the editor; guidelines for both are here.
Editorial Board Members
Lorraine Forte became editor in October 2021 after joining the board as an editorial writer in 2018. She has held a variety of jobs in Chicago media, including reporter for the Sun-Times and the Daily Southtown; editor for two nonprofit media outlets; adjunct journalism instructor at Columbia College Chicago; and writer/producer for television news. She has a master’s degree in journalism from Northwestern University and a bachelor’s degree in English from Ohio State University. She lives in Woodlawn, and during her off hours can frequently be found at Bulls games.
Lee Bey, the only architecture critic for a major newspaper in the Midwest, is the author of the well-received book “Southern Exposure: The Overlooked Architecture of Chicago’s South Side” and was the Emmy-nominated host of the WTTW special “Building Blocks: The Architecture of Chicago’s South Side.” Bey returned to the Sun-Times as an editorial writer in 2019. He previously held several positions in organizations involved in planning, development and architecture, and was also deputy chief of staff for architecture and urban planning in the administration of Mayor Richard M. Daley. Bey is now working on a book about architecture on the West Side. He lives in an 1893 rowhouse in Chicago’s historic Pullman community.
Thomas Frisbie, an award-winning journalist, has been with the Sun-Times for more than four decades and, as he likes to say, has “held almost every job at the paper besides editor.” Currently a part-time member, he has been part of the Editorial Board since 2009 and was previously news editor. As a reporter, he has covered government, the courts, education and other beats. Frisbie is the co-author of the award-winning “Victims of Justice” and “Victims of Justice Revisited,” on the wrongful convictions of three men for the 1983 murder of 10-year-old Jeanine Nicarico and the prosecution of seven law enforcement officials in connection with the case. Frisbie is a past president of the 109-year-old Society of Midland Authors and remains an active member on the organization’s board.
Marlen Garcia rejoined the editorial board part-time in 2023 and previously served on the board from 2015 to 2020. She wrote an opinion column for the Sun-Times from 2012 to 2020 and focused on immigration and other issues affecting Chicago’s immigrant communities, especially Latino neighborhoods. Garcia is a politics nerd who also previously managed the Sun-Times’ political endorsement process. She also has an extensive background as a sports reporter for USA Today and the Chicago Tribune. She attended Illinois State University and lives in suburban Chicago.
Rummana Hussain joined the editorial board in 2021 and is a popular columnist who writes on a variety of social and cultural topics. Hussain has held several jobs at the Sun-Times, including assistant metro editor, criminal courts reporter, general assignment reporter and assistant to columnist Michael Sneed.
Before joining the Sun-Times, Hussain covered education and criminal courts in Lake County for the Chicago Tribune and covered crime, education and City Hall for the now-defunct City News Bureau. A Chicago native, Hussain was named a Jefferson journalism fellow by the East-West Center in 2006. She has served on the board of the Chicago Headline Club and the local chapter of the Asian American Journalists Association. She has a masters degree in journalism from Northwestern University and a bachelor’s degree from Loyola University. She lives in Rogers Park.
