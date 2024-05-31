About the Sun-Times Editorial Board

The Editorial Board is the opinion voice of the Chicago Sun-Times on news events and policy issues that are critical to the Chicago area and to Illinois as a whole. In addition to relying on reporting, research and board members’ knowledge and expertise, the board also meets with office holders, public officials, community organizations and others to help form its opinions on issues.

The board also welcomes and is responsible for publishing op-eds and letters to the editor; guidelines for both are here.