CPS cancels all classes Nov. 12 for ‘Vaccine Awareness Day’

Chicago Public Schools officials have canceled all classes on Nov. 12 in an effort to boost vaccinations among students.

Officials said that with the federal government’s approval of the vaccine for kids ages 5-11 earlier this week, they are calling off school next Friday “to ensure all eligible students have the opportunity to receive the vaccine as quickly as possible.”

“Vaccination Awareness Day on Friday, November 12 is an opportunity for parents and guardians to take their children five years of age and older to get vaccinated at their pediatrician’s office, at a healthcare provider, or at a CPS school-based site or community vaccination event,” CPS CEO Pedro Martinez said in an email late Thursday to parents.

Sporting events will not be canceled.

CPS already has a number of days off this month, including Friday for an institute day and next Thursday for Veteran’s Day. There are also days off for report-card pickup and the Thanksgiving holiday.

“It is rare that we make a late change to the school calendar, but we see this as an important investment in the future of this school year and the health and wellbeing of our students, staff, and families,” Martinez wrote. “I hope you will strongly consider getting your children vaccinated on Vaccination Awareness Day.”

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.