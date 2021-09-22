CTU leaders point to West Side school, renew call for COVID-19 safety measures

Chicago Teachers Union officials gathered Wednesday outside a West Side elementary school where more than half the student body is under quarantine and called for leaders at Chicago Public Schools to enact enhanced pandemic safety measures.

“What really is needed is a robust vaccination plan to protect students and families,” CTU President Jesse Sharkey said outside Jensen Elementary.

An operable COVID-19 testing plan, as well as a beefed up contact tracing plan, are also necessary to keep schools safe, Sharkey said.

Sharkey has been calling for CPS to put into writing and enact a “safety agreement” that would create a framework for the safety measures.

CTU and CPS are in ongoing negotiations over safety protocols.

In an interview Monday with WTTW News’ “Chicago Tonight,’’ Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she was “disappointed” with the rollout of CPS’s testing plan.

CTU Vice President Stacy Davis Gates was unmoved by the mayor’s comments. “You cannot be disappointed when you are in control,” Davis Gates said Wednesday.

Linda Jiles, a school nurse who works at Jensen, said staff members at the school are doing their best, but they don’t have the tools they need to succeed.

“We’ve not been having any temperature checks. We have not been having any health screenings. We have not been having a lot of the things we had last school year, and as a result of that, this is what happens to our Chicago Public Schools,” she said.

Nearly all students at Jensen, a school in East Garfield Park, are Black children.

Sharkey pointed to higher vaccination rates in white communities than Black communities and said the skewed numbers are also playing out in quarantined classrooms across the city.

There’s 10,000 students in quarantine in the city of Chicago right now,” Sharkey said. He called quarantining kids a “crude measure” that could be largely avoidable if safety measures were heightened.

After vowing to be ready by the first day of school to test all students and staff, a population of about 380,000 people at over 500 schools, the school district has twice pushed back the full implementation of its testing program.

Even with only 3% of students registered for testing, CPS has so far failed to meet those demands, saying last week that background checks were delaying the hiring of additional workers to handle the samples.

Meanwhile, contact tracing investigations to determine close contacts have been backed up by days. The district is doubling its number of contact tracers to improve its system.