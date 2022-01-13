 clock menu more-arrow no yes
AG Kwame Raoul announces student debt settlement with Navient

The nation’s largest student loan servicer will pay borrowers $95 million, cancel $1.7 billion in debt

By Andy Grimm
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul speaks during a news conference at the Thompson Center.
Illinois Attorney General Kwame announced Thursday that Illinois and 38 other states had settled a lawsuit with student loan servicer Navient.
Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times file

Thousands of Illinoisans will receive restitution payments and loan cancellations from Navient, the nation’s largest student loan servicing company, under terms of a multistate settlement.

The payouts and debt relief will resolve years-old lawsuits filed by attorneys general from nearly 40 states and provide “substantial” compensation to borrowers, especially those targeted by Navient for subprime loans to attend for-profit colleges, Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul said at an online news conference Thursday.

“Borrowers overburdened with student loan debt put off buying homes, getting married, starting families,” Raoul said. “Borrowers need to be able to make affordable payments and be provided correct information by the very company paid to provide them the same.”

The Illinois lawsuit, filed in 2017 during the administration of Raoul’s predecessor, Lisa Madigan, alleged Navient both made loans to prospective students despite knowing they would struggle to make payments and steered troubled borrowers into yearslong forbearances when they fell behind on payments, even when they would qualify for income-based payment plans.

Some 18,000 Illinois residents who spent two or more consecutive years in forbearance will receive checks for about $260 each and more than 5,000 will receive a total of $133 million in loan forgiveness. Across all states, Navient will pay out a total of $95 million in restitution and forgive loans totaling $1.7 billion.

Borrowers can learn more at https://navientagsettlement.com/.

