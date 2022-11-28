The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, November 28, 2022
Education News Chicago

Illinois Math and Science Academy opens out-of-state, tuition-based enrollment

IMSA, which enrolls 650 Illinois students, said it would accept “a small group” of out-of-state students for the 2023-24 school year.

By  Nader Issa
   
SHARE Illinois Math and Science Academy opens out-of-state, tuition-based enrollment
The Illinois Math and Science Academy in Aurora is for the first time accepting out-of-state, tuition-based applications.

The Illinois Math and Science Academy in Aurora is for the first time accepting out-of-state, tuition-based applications.

Google streetview

Any non-Illinoisans looking to send their standout scholar to the acclaimed Illinois Math and Science Academy high school in west-suburban Aurora may now have the chance for a hefty price.

Officials at the grades 10-12 school announced Monday they would open tuition-based seats for the first time for the 2023-24 school year. IMSA, which enrolls 650 students, said it would accept “a small group” of out-of-state students for paid tuition enrollment of $53,790.

“Opening enrollment to those outside Illinois helps our Academy build a more robust population of cross-cultural students who are thoughtful inquirers, integrative thinkers, ethical leaders and problem solvers inspired to invent and test new ideas,” IMSA President and CEO Evan Glazer said in a news release.

IMSA has operated for 36 years and is known in Chicagoland and nationally as a top STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) school that places graduates in Ivy League and other highly selective universities. It has several notable alumni, including YouTube co-founder Steve Chen. Its students live at the Aurora academy.

In-state student fees for the three-year program range from $1,800 to $19,000 on a graduated scale depending on family income, size of household and other factors. Students eligible for the federal free and reduced lunch program can have the fees waived. Illinois students don’t pay tuition, room or board — those costs are covered by the state.

IMSA officials said enrollment will expand and out-of-state students won’t take the spot of any Illinois scholars. Admissions are based on academic performance, extracurricular activities, essays, teacher recommendations and SAT scores.

Next Up In Education
City Colleges enrollment uptick outpaces state, national averages but still short of pre-pandemic levels
President Biden to extend student loan pause until June 30 as court battle drags on
‘Problem of Whiteness’ course triggers death threats against University of Chicago instructor
Illinois Superintendent of Education Carmen Ayala to retire
UIC faculty union authorizes strike
MacKenzie Scott gifts CPS $25M after charter schools get millions
The Latest
Malcolm X College is located at 1900 W Jackson Blvd. | Brian Rich/Sun-Times
Education
City Colleges enrollment uptick outpaces state, national averages but still short of pre-pandemic levels
City Colleges enrollment stands at 34,798 this fall, up 6.9% or 2,233 students from 32,565 a year ago.
By Nader Issa
 
Jim Harbaugh
College Sports
It’s time to celebrate Victory Money-day for Jim Harbaugh and others
Bonuses and big money rule the day in college football; meanwhile, Northwestern is looking to downsize its stadium
By Rick Telander
 
A Chicago police badge hangs in front of the City of Chicago Public Safety Headquarters on December 1, 2015. Following public outcry over the way police handled the shooting death of Laquan McDonald by Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke, Mayor Rahm Emanuel announced he had fired Chicago Police Superintendant Garry McCarthy. McCarthy, Emanuel and Cook County States Attorney Anita Alvarez have been accused of trying to cover up the shooting. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images
News
Whistleblower trial begins in alleged CPD cover-up in shooting of unarmed autistic teen
Detective Isaac Lambert says he was demoted after he refused to clear a fellow officer in the 2017 shooting of 18-year-old Ricardo Hayes.
By Andy Grimm
 
Ald. Ed Burke (14th) attends a Chicago City Council meeting at City Hall, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022.
City Hall
End of an era in Chicago politics as Burke chooses retirement over uphill battle for a record 15th term
Indicted Ald. Edward Burke (14th) chose not to seek reelection to a record 15th term in a ward dramatically redrawn to eliminate his most favorable precincts.
By Fran Spielman
 
Filmmaker Alexandra Pelosi (left) and her mother, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi attend an event in New York City in 2016. A documentary on Nancy Pelosi’s life and groundbreaking political career, shot and edited by her daughter, will debut on HBO next month.
Movies and TV
HBO to air Nancy Pelosi documentary by daughter Alexandra
The film will arrive three weeks before Pelosi’s tenure as House speaker ends
By Associated Press
 