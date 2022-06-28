The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, June 28, 2022
Elections News Chicago

Bloomington state Rep. Dan Brady cruising to GOP nomination for Illinois secretary of state

Brady’s opponent, former federal prosecutor John Milhiser, conceded Tuesday night even though the race had not been called.

By  Nader Issa
 Updated  
Dan Brady, who had a comfortable lead in the Republican primary for Illinois secretary of state Tuesday, speaks with potential voters at the Biltmore Country Club in North Barrington on Friday, June 17, 2022.

Mitch Armentrout/Sun-Times

Bloomington state Rep. Dan Brady was crushing former federal prosecutor John Milhiser Tuesday night for the GOP bid to replace longtime Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White.

With 49% of 9,839 precincts reporting, Brady led Milhiser 78% to 22%, enough to draw a concession out of Milhiser and hold the inside track to take on the Democratic primary winner in November. The race still had not been called Tuesday night, and neither had the Democratic primary.

Brady, a 21-year General Assembly veteran and deputy minority leader, has promised to modernize the secretary of state’s office, which is responsible for driver services, corporate record-keeping, organ donation sign-ups and more.

It’s been more than 23 years since a Republican has held the secretary of state office — Brady, should he hold onto his lead, would be the first since George Ryan, who was elected governor in 1999, and Jim Edgar before him.

White, who has since served six consecutive terms since 1999 and grown into one of Illinois’ most recognizable public officials, is retiring.

Brady, the former McLean County coroner, was endorsed by a couple firefighters’ unions, including Chicago Fire Fighters Union Local No. 2, and the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge.

He has promised not to use the secretary of state’s office as a political stepping stone as his Republican predecessors did. And Brady argued he has the experience to manage an office whose primary role is providing services, having worked with White during his tenure in the State Capitol on insurance and organ donation legislation.

“Great guy, gotta love Jesse White,” Brady said during the campaign. “But the office has fallen behind the times. When the office falls behind as far behind as it has, it stymies business in Illinois.”

Milhiser, of Springfield, was part of a slate of candidates for statewide office recruited and backed by billionaire hedge fund manager Ken Griffin, who doled out over $700,000 to Milhiser’s campaign.

Conceding the race Tuesday, Milhiser said: “Unfortunately we came up short. But we must keep fighting to make Illinois better, to root out corruption, and to make our communities safer.

“We cannot allow our state and country to continue down this anti-police, anti-law and order, and anti-American path towards destruction.”

Supported by the Illinois Republican Party establishment, Milhiser served as the Sangamon County state’s attorney for 16 years before former President Donald Trump appointed him in 2018 to the Illinois Central District’s top federal prosecutor post. He stepped down after President Joe Biden took office and began teaching high school.

He also had promised to update the secretary of state office’s technology but was particularly focused on rooting out corruption in Illinois politics. Milhiser took a shot at Brady during the campaign, saying the next official to hold the position shouldn’t be “a statehouse insider or career politician.” Brady retorted that “this office doesn’t prosecute anybody. It’s supposed to provide services.”

The Latest
State Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, and his wife Cindy Stortzum wave as they walk on stage to speak at an election night rally at the Thelma Keller Convention Center in Effingham after Bailey won the Republican gubernatorial primary election, Tuesday night.
Elections
‘Downstate farmer’ plows through the field — Darren Bailey handily wins six-candidate GOP governor’s race
With more than 84% of precincts counted statewide, Bailey had 57.2% of the vote compared to 15.8% for downstate venture capitalist Jesse Sullivan and 15.4% for third-place candidate Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin.
By Tina Sfondeles | Chicago Sun-TimesTom Schuba, and 1 more
 
Ald. Gil Villegas, state Rep. Delia Ramirez are the major contenders in the 3rd Congressional District Democratic primary.
Elections
State Rep. Delia Ramirez defeats Ald. Gil Villegas in newly drawn Illinois 3rd District
A jubilant crowd greeted Ramirez, 39, chanting her name as she entered her election party Tuesday. Supporters had created a salsa song they blasted outside a polling place Tuesday: “Delia, she’s ready,” goes the song, “ready to interrupt the corruption.”
By Lauren FitzPatrick and Elvia Malagón
 
Former Illinois Treasurer Alexi Giannoulias, Ald. David Moore (17th) and Chicago City Clerk Anna Valencia, all Democratic candidates for Illinois Secretary of State, participate in a debate at the Union League Club in the Loop, Thursday afternoon, May 26, 2022.
Elections
Giannoulias, holding strong lead in race for Secretary of State, poised to make political comeback after more than a decade
With more than half the vote counted, the former state treasurer held on to a wide margin over his top challenger, Chicago City Clerk Anna Valencia.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
Republican candidates&nbsp;for&nbsp;Illinois attorney general, from left: Tom DeVore, Steve Kim and David Shestokas.
Elections
GOP attorney general contest too close to call
The race is close despite a huge money advantage for Deerfield lawyer Steve Kim. Tom DeVore holds a slight lead.
By Brett Chase
 
Cook County Board President incumbent Toni Preckwinkle shakes hands with election officials at Beulah Shoesmith Elementary School on the South Side during the 2022 Illinois primary election, Tuesday afternoon, June 28, 2022.
Elections
Toni Preckwinkle beats Democratic primary challenger Richard Boykin for Cook County Board president
Preckwinkle said Tuesday night she looks “forward to all the good work that lies ahead” as her opponent, Richard Boykin — a former Cook County Board commissioner — conceded the race: “The voters have spoken, and I stand by their decision.”
By Manny Ramos
 