The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, February 9, 2023
Elections News Chicago

Watch: Sun-Times, WBEZ and U Chicago host Chicago mayoral forum

Watch the second of two mayoral forums hosted by the Sun-Times, WBEZ and University of Chicago, featuring mayoral candidates Brandon Johnson, Willie Wilson, Roderick Sawyer and Ja’Mal Green

By  Sun-Times staff
   
SHARE Watch: Sun-Times, WBEZ and U Chicago host Chicago mayoral forum
candidates.jpeg

The Sun-Times and WBEZ to host all nine candidates in two forums on Feb. 8 and Feb. 9.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Elections 2023 products

View our complete Voter Guide which includes a mayoral questionnaire, candidate quiz, details on every City Council candidate, ballot info and more: elections.suntimes.com

The Chicago Sun-Times, WBEZ and the University of Chicago Institute of Politics are bringing Chicago’s mayoral candidates together to answer your questions.

The Feb. 8 forum will take place at UIC Student Center East at 11 a.m. and the livestream can be viewed below. Voters can also listen to the forum at wbez.org/live.

Mayoral candidates Brandon Johnson, Willie Wilson, Roderick Sawyer and Ja’Mal Green are expected to attend.

Part one of the forum took place Feb. 8 and featured incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot and mayoral candidates Chuy Garcia, Paul Vallas, Kam Buckner and Sophia King. Catch up here if you missed it.

Chicago voters looking for more information on the Feb. 28 mayoral election can check out the Sun-Times and WBEZ election guide, which includes a quiz to find your mayoral match, a tool to explore your ballot, and candidate’s answers to 23 questions on Chicagoan’s minds.

Next Up In Elections
POLL: Chicago voters feel unsafe from crime, unhappy with police relations — and looking for a candidate to fix it all
Supt. David Brown likely to leave Chicago Police Department
Johnson’s education plan includes free CTA rides, City Colleges tuition for CPS students
Paul Vallas focus of attacks at WBEZ/Sun-Times mayoral forum
POLL: Bleak numbers spell trouble for Mayor Lightfoot’s reelection bid
Mayoral challenger Ald. Sophia King airs first campaign commercial
The Latest
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis
Columnists
Jews, bicycle riders and trans folk
Why are trans people are such an endlessly agonized issue? Illumination from an unexpected source.
By Neil Steinberg
 
Brooklyn traded Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns early Thursday.
NBA
Nets send Kevin Durant to Suns before trade deadline
The Suns will send Cam Johnson, Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder, four first-round picks and additional draft compensation to the Nets for the 13-time All-Star.
By Brian Mahoney | Associated Press
 
The Los Angeles Lakers are trading Russell Westbrook to Utah in a three-team, eight-player deal.
NBA
Lakers will deal Russell Westbrook to Utah in 3-team trade
Los Angeles is reacquiring guard D’Angelo Russell from Minnesota in a three-team, eight-player deal.
By Greg Beacham | Associated Press
 
Burt Bacharach attends the 2016 Newport Beach Film Festival Honors in Newport Beach, Calif., on April 23, 2016. The Grammy, Oscar and Tony-winner died Wednesday at home in Los Angeles of natural causes, his publicist said. He was 94.&nbsp;
Music
Burt Bacharach, legendary pop music composer dies at 94
Over the past 70 years, only Lennon-McCartney, Carole King and a handful of others rivaled his genius for instantly catchy songs that remained performed, played and hummed long after they were written.
By Hillel Italie | AP National Writer
 
Plaintiff Katsuhiro Hirano (right) and an unidentified lawyer for the plaintiffs display signs after losing a judgement in Hiroshima District Court that sought health benefits for the children of survivors of the U.S. atomic bomb attack on Hiroshima. The banners translate as: “Pave the way to backup Second-Generation Atomic Bomb Survivors” (right) and “ Unfair judgement.”
Nation/World
Japanese court denies aid sought by Hiroshima atomic bomb survivors’ children
Twenty-eight people whose parents suffered radiation exposure in the Aug. 6, 1945, U.S. atomic attack were trying to force Japan’s central government to include them in the medical support available to survivors.
By Mari Yamaguchi | AP
 