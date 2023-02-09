Watch: Sun-Times, WBEZ and U Chicago host Chicago mayoral forum

Elections 2023 products View our complete Voter Guide which includes a mayoral questionnaire, candidate quiz, details on every City Council candidate, ballot info and more: elections.suntimes.com



The Chicago Sun-Times, WBEZ and the University of Chicago Institute of Politics are bringing Chicago’s mayoral candidates together to answer your questions.

The Feb. 8 forum will take place at UIC Student Center East at 11 a.m. and the livestream can be viewed below. Voters can also listen to the forum at wbez.org/live.

Mayoral candidates Brandon Johnson, Willie Wilson, Roderick Sawyer and Ja’Mal Green are expected to attend.

Part one of the forum took place Feb. 8 and featured incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot and mayoral candidates Chuy Garcia, Paul Vallas, Kam Buckner and Sophia King. Catch up here if you missed it.

Chicago voters looking for more information on the Feb. 28 mayoral election can check out the Sun-Times and WBEZ election guide, which includes a quiz to find your mayoral match, a tool to explore your ballot, and candidate’s answers to 23 questions on Chicagoan’s minds.

