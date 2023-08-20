The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, August 20, 2023
Elections News Politics

Trump says he will skip GOP presidential primary debates

The former president and leading GOP candidate for the 2024 nomination, says he will bypass Wednesday’s debate in Milwaukee. He may hold a counter-programming event.

By  Jill Colvin | Associated Press
   
SHARE Trump says he will skip GOP presidential primary debates
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a visit to the Iowa State Fair, Aug. 12, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. After every indictment that has come his way, Trump has boasted that his standing among Republicans only improves — and he has a point.

Former President Donald Trump at the Iowa State Fair on Aug. 12. Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has accused Trump of lacking the guts to show up and debate. New polling shows nearly two-thirds of Republicans — 63% — say they want the former president to run again.

Associated Press

NEW YORK — Former President Donald Trump confirmed Sunday that he will be skipping Wednesday’s first Republican presidential primary debate — and others as well.

“The public knows who I am & what a successful Presidency I had,” Trump wrote on his social media site. “I WILL THEREFORE NOT BE DOING THE DEBATES!” His spokesman did not immediately clarify whether he plans to boycott every primary debate or just those that have currently been scheduled.

Related

The former president and early GOP frontrunner had said for months that he saw little upside in joining his GOP rivals on stage when they gather for the first time in Milwaukee on Wednesday, given his commanding lead in the race. And he had made clear to those he had spoken to in recent days that his opinion had not changed.

“Why would I allow people at 1 or 2% and 0% to be hitting me with questions all night?” he said in an interview in June with Fox News host Bret Baier, who will be serving as a moderator. Trump has also repeatedly criticized Fox, the host of the Aug. 23 primetime event, insisting it is a “hostile network” that he believes will not treat him fairly.

Related

Trump had been discussing a number of debate counter-programming options, including sitting for an interview with ex-Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who has been hosting a show on X, the website formerly known as Twitter. Carlson was spotted at Trump’s Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club ahead of the announcement, according to a person familiar with the visit who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss it. The New York Times reported Saturday the interview set to air Wednesday has already been taped.

“We cannot confirm or deny — stay tuned,” said Trump spokesman Steven Cheung.

Related

The idea had been one of several alternatives Trump had floated in conversations in recent weeks. They included possibly showing up in Milwaukee at the last minute or attending but sitting in the audience and offering live commentary on his Truth Social site. He had also discussed potentially calling into different networks to draw viewers from the debate, or holding a rally instead.

The decision marks another chapter in Trump’s ongoing feud with Fox, which was once a staunch defender, but is now perceived to be more favorable to his leading rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Fox executives and hosts had lobbied Trump to attend, both privately and on the network’s airwaves. But Trump, according to a person close to him, was unswayed, believing executives would not have been wooing him if they weren’t concerned about their ratings.

A person familiar had said earlier Sunday that Trump and his team had not notified the Republican National Committee of his plans.

Meanwhile, Trump’s rivals had been goading him to appear and preparing in the hopes that he might, concerned that a no-show might make them appear like second-tier candidates and deny them the opportunity to land a knockout blow against the race’s Goliath that could change the trajectory of the race.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, one of the few candidates willing to directly take on Trump, has been accusing the former president of lacking “the guts to show up” and calling him “a coward” if he doesn’t.

A super PAC supporting DeSantis released an ad in which the narrator says: “We can’t afford a nominee who is too weak to debate.” And in a posting Sunday on X, DeSantis campaign spokesman Andrew Romeo said the Florida governor looked forward to sharing his vision on what he’ll do as president because “no one is entitled to this nomination, including Donald Trump. You have to show up and earn it.”

Trump has pushed back on the attacks, telling Newsmax’s Eric Bolling that he saw little benefit in participating when he’s already leading by a wide margin.

“It’s not a question of guts. It’s a question of intelligence,” he said.

Trump has also said that he will not sign a pledge to support the eventual Republican nominee if he loses the nomination — a requirement set by the Republican National Committee for appearing on stage.

“Why would I sign it?” he said. “I can name three or four people that I wouldn’t support for president. So right there, there’s a problem.”

Next Up In Elections
Trump? Who’s he? Republicans avoid talk of indicted GOP frontrunner at State Fair — except for Bailey: ‘I support him 100%’
Amid livestock shows, corn dog stands, Pritzker blasts Republican ‘bull——’ as Democrats rally at Illinois State Fair
Preckwinkle’s pick slated by Cook County Democratic Party to replace Kim Foxx
Vice President Harris tells young activists in Chicago they can end gun violence: ‘Your generation is critical’
Trump vows to keep talking about criminal cases despite prosecutors push for a protective order
Voters in Ohio reject GOP-backed proposal that would have made it tougher to protect abortion rights
The Latest
Editor and Publisher Eric Meyer goes through the latest edition of his newspaper, the Marion County Record, during a news conference about the aftermath of a raid on its offices and his home by local police.
Nation/World
Court documents suggest reason for police raid of Kansas newspaper
The police chief in Marion, Kansas, who ordered a raid on a newspaper office, filed an affidavit alleging that a reporter may have impersonated someone in accessing state records from a database. The paper’s lawyer denies it.
By Jim Salter | Associated Press
 
Crime scene tape.
Crime
Girl, 11, wounded in South Lawndale accidental shooting
The girl was in a car with a female driver who was parking. The driver tried to move a gun inside the car and it went off. The girl was listed in good condition, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
FILE - The Starbucks sign is displayed in the window of a Pittsburgh Starbucks, Jan. 30, 2023. A federal judge on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, ordered Starbucks to pay an additional $2.7 million in lost wages to a former regional manager who was earlier awarded more than $25 million after she alleged she and other white employees were unfairly punished after the high-profile arrests of two Black men at a Philadelphia location in 2018. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File) ORG XMIT: NYPS207
Nation/World
Starbucks told to pay $2.7 million in lost wages to manager fired after arrest of 2 Black men
Shannon Phillips was awarded more than $25 million this year. She alleged that she and other white managers were unfairly punished after two Black men were arrested at a Philadelphia store in 2018.
By Associated Press
 
Screen_Shot_2023_08_20_at_9.04.35_PM.png
Golf
Viktor Hovland closes with course-record 61 to win BMW Championship at Olympia Fields
Hovland made seven birdies on the back nine, including on the 17th and 18th holes, the two hardest on the course.
By Doug Ferguson | Associated Press
 
Kahleah Copper led the Sky with 15 points Sunday against the Sun, but she struggled with her shooting. Copper shot 5-for-15 from the field, including 0-for-6 from three-point range.
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky’s losing streak hits five in home loss to Sun
The Sky (12-20) dropped 1 1/2 games behind the Sparks in the battle for the eighth and final spot in the WNBA playoffs.
By Sun-Times staff
 