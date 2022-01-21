 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

‘SNL’ stars Colin Jost, Pete Davidson buy Staten Island Ferry boat with floating nightclub in mind

The boat was auctioned by New York City’s Department of Citywide Administrative Services, and other city departments will have to sign off on operating it as a floating nightspot.

By Karen Matthews | Associated Press
Colin Jost (left) and Pete Davidson have purchased a decommissioned Staten Island Ferry boat with plans to turn it into New York’s hottest club.
Colin Jost (left) and Pete Davidson have purchased a decommissioned Staten Island Ferry boat with plans to turn it into New York’s hottest club.
AP

NEW YORK — “Saturday Night Live” comics Colin Jost and Pete Davidson have purchased a decommissioned Staten Island Ferry boat for $280,100 with plans to turn it into New York’s hottest club.

Jost and Davidson teamed up with comedy club owner Paul Italia on Wednesday’s winning bid for the John F. Kennedy, a 277-foot (84-meter) vessel that shuttled commuters between the New York City boroughs of Manhattan and Staten Island from 1965 until it was taken out of service last August.

“The Staten Island Ferry is definitely something iconic,” Italia, a real estate investor and co-owner of the restaurant and comedy club The Stand, said Friday. “We wanted to figure out a way to save it and to do something special with it.”

Italia said transforming the 2,109-ton ferry into an entertainment venue will cost millions of dollars and won’t happen anytime soon.

“It’s really early stages here,” he said. “You have a great idea and you’re working on executing it and the first step is the acquisition of the boat, and I think that that’s the story right now. We were successful in acquiring the boat and making sure it didn’t go into the scrapyard like the last two.”

The Staten Island Ferry “John F. Kennedy” docks in New York, May 9, 2010.
The Staten Island Ferry “John F. Kennedy” docks in New York, May 9, 2010.
AP

Messages seeking comment were sent to representatives of Jost and Davidson, who both grew up on Staten Island and often joke about their home borough and its best-known mode of transport.

Named after the 35th U.S. president, the John F. Kennedy was the oldest ferry in the fleet when it was decommissioned last summer.

The new owners have 10 business days to secure a place to dock the vessel and tow it there. “We’re working on that,” Italia said.

The boat was auctioned by New York City’s Department of Citywide Administrative Services, and other city departments will have to sign off on operating it as a floating nightspot.

It could help that the city’s new mayor is on board. “I love this idea. What a great way to give an NYC icon a second life,” Mayor Eric Adams tweeted Friday.

Adams, who took office on Jan. 1 and was portrayed by Chris Redd on “Saturday Night Live” on Jan. 15, added, “Let us know how we can help and we’ll be there for the maiden voyage.”

Next Up In Entertainment and Culture

The Latest

Acquiring 1st-round draft pick should be Blackhawks’ top priority this winter

The Hawks, whose own 2022 first-rounder will go to the Blue Jackets barring a lottery miracle, desperately need one to bolster their prospect pool entering their rebuild.

By Ben Pope

Mayoral allies call off confirmation vote on new COPA chief to avoid embarassing defeat

Public Safety Committee Chairman Chris Taliaferro (29th) made the decision after it was clear that Andrea Kersten’s nomination did not have the votes. Kersten has been under fire for recommending a three-day suspension for slain Chicago Police Officer Ella French.

By Fran Spielman

Afternoon Edition: Jan. 21, 2022

Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.

By Matt Moore

We must mobilize against nuclear weapons to turn back the Doomsday Clock

The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists is asking people to join the #TurnBackTheClock challenge.

By William Lambers

Gobierno de Biden reparte 400 millones de máscaras N95 gratuitas

Las farmacias de Chicago y los suburbios se han asociado con el gobierno federal para distribuir las mascarillas. Estas incluyen las tiendas Walgreens, CVS, Walmart y Costco.

By Satchel Price

Un centro de pruebas de COVID-19 abrirá en el campus de DePaul en el Loop

El sitio estará abierto los martes y jueves de las 4 p.m. a las 7 p.m., en el DePaul Center ubicado en 333 S. State St.

By Josephine Stratman