Black Excellence award winners announced in theater, dance, music and more

The 2023 Black Excellence Awards ceremony Monday evening showcased a broad range of talent in the city’s Black arts scene.

The awards were presented by the Black Arts & Culture Alliance of Chicago, a nonprofit that offers artists resources ranging from workshops to mentorship in theater, dance, music, literature, technology, film and visual arts.

The 23rd annual award ceremony was held at The Black Ensemble Theater, 4450 N. Clark St.

Here is a list of award winners.

