Hot Dog! Want a Wienermobile wedding?

Meat the bride and groom.

To have and to hold, for better or wurst.

OK, that’s enough.

Let’s be frank. Here’s what you need to know.

Oscar Mayer is turning its iconic Wienermobile into a wedding venue for 12 lucky couples who want to elope to Las Vegas and do something different.

Vows will be exchanged in front of the rolling dog. A hotdogger (an Oscar Mayer employee who normally drives the thing cross-country as a brand ambassador) will preside. A wiener whistle quartet will play and sing. And there will be a wiener cake. Yes, with wieners in it.

A wiener cake outside the Wienermobile. Provided

Oscar Mayer sums it up like this: “Now, as more people seek stress-free ceremonies with their partners, our Hotdoggers are thrilled to reignite the joy of this special day and give them a once-in-a-lifetime experience: a wedding through a pair of meat-colored glasses.”

Oscar Mayer began accepting applications from couples Sunday evening.

A total of 12 couples will be selected to get married over the weekend of April 15 and 16.

To apply for a chance to get married before the “Wienermobile of Love” visit www.oscarmayer.com/elopewithus.

Applications will be accepted through 11 a.m. Friday.

Oscar Mayer will pick up the tab for the event, the only thing couples will be on the hook for is a Nevada marriage license.

Newlyweds will have to cover their own travel expenses and honeymoon.

The ceremony will take place outside the famous Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas.

A spokeswoman for Oscar Mayer, reached Monday morning, couldn’t immediately say how many applications they’d received or if any were from Chicago, where Oscar Mayer’s parent company, Kraft Heinz, is based.