The Joffrey Ballet, a Selena tribute concert and ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ among the summer fun planned for Millennium Park

Music, dance, movies and more will fill Millennium Park in the coming months as the outdoor venue’s summer season schedule was announced Thursday.

In addition to the previously announced Chicago Gospel Festival, Chicago Blues Festival and Chicago Jazz Festival, everything from ballet to Broadway will be featured in a series of free programming.

The summer music series, Mondays and Thursdays (June 22- Aug. 21), will feature a tribute to Ramsey Lewis (June 22); the Eddie Palmieris Salsa Orchestra (June 26); Big Freedia (July 13); Yemi Alade (July 17); Stephen Marley, Skanking Lizard & Jump Up Records’ 30th anniversary celebration with DJ Chuck Wren (July 20); Kurt Vile and the Violators (July 24); Shemekia Copeland (July 31); “Grammy Legacies” — Cedric Burnside and Vieux Farka Touré (Aug. 10); PJ Morton (Aug. 17); and Carla Morrison (Aug. 21).

Here are more highlights of the season:

Uniting Voices Chicago presents ‘Paint the Town Red’

11 a.m. May 25

Uniting Voices Chicago (formerly the Chicago Children’s Choir) presents one of its largest concerts of the year

Joffrey Ballet’s ‘Joffrey for All Celebration’

5:30 p.m. June 25

The Joffrey Ballet’s “Joffrey for All Celebration,” the first event of its kind by the world-renowned company, will feature dance workshops in the lawn and performances by company artists, the Joffrey Academy of Dance, and students from the Joffrey Community Engagement programs.

Chicago Symphony Orchestra’s ‘Concert for Chicago’

6:30 p.m. June 27

Maestro Riccardo Muti and the CSO perform “Andante moderato,” written by Chicagoan Florence Price, and Tchaikovsky’s Fifth Symphony.

Broadway in Chicago Summer Concert

6:15 p.m. Aug. 14

Featuring performances from the biggest Broadway musicals including “Hamilton,” the pre-Broadway Chicago premiere of “A Wonderful World,” the world premiere of “BOOP! The Betty Boop Musical,” “Company,” Dr. Seuss’ “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” and more.

Lyric Opera’s ‘Sunday in the Park with Lyric’

7 p.m. Aug. 20

Artists from Lyric’s Patrick G. and Shirley W. Ryan Opera Center perform a sampling of opera favorites accompanied by members of the Lyric Opera Orchestra, conducted by Enrique Mazzola.

‘Bidi Bidi Boom Boom: The Selena Tribute Concert’

6 p.m. Aug. 24

The National Museum of Mexican Art presents the return of the hugely popular event, showcasing the music and the legacy of the legendary queen of Tejano and cumbia. The lineup of artists will be announced at a later date.

Millennium Park Summer Film Series

6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, July 11 - Aug. 29



July 11: “Fast Five” (130 min., PG-13)

July 18: “Turning Red” (100 min., PG)

July 25 “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (161 min., PG-13)

Aug.1: “Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)” (118 min., PG-13)

Aug. 8: “Clueless” (97 min., PG-13)

Aug. 15: “Top Gun: Maverick” (130 min., PG-13)

Aug 22: “Barbershop” (102 min., PG-13)

Aug 29: “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (139 min., R)

For the complete summer schedule, including the popular Summer Workout Series (May 27 – Sept. 2) and SummerDance (Aug. 27), visit cityofchicago.gov.

