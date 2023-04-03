Chicago Blues Festival lineup announced; Lil’ Ed & The Blues Imperials, Los Lobos among artists on tap

Los Lobos, Lil’ Ed & The Blues Imperials, and Blind Boys of Alabama are among the artists scheduled to headline this year’s Chicago Blues Festival, running June 8-11 at Millennium Park, it was announced Monday.

Also among the lineup of more than 250 artists and 45 performances across three stages of music will be Bobby Rush, Mud Morganfield (son of blues icon Muddy Waters), Chicago blues stars John Primer & The Real Deal Blues Band, the Jimmy Burns Band, Sugaray Rayford and more.

A special centennial tribute to legendary blues guitarist Albert King, a 70th anniversary celebration of Delmark Records, and a “Women in Blues” tribute are among the special events at the festival.

In addition, festival attractions will include Wally’s BBQ Pitt, a blues-inspired food and drink pop-op at the park complete with a picnic table dining area, and a large-scale blues photography installation, “The Rhythm Within Our Blues,” featuring life-size historical photographs of blues artists and culture.

The complete lineup follows. More information can be found at ChicagoBluesFestival.us .

Chicago Blues Festival

June 8

Jay Pritzker Pavilion

5:15-5:30pm - National Anthem/Commissioner’s Welcome/Tom Marker

5:30-6:20pm - Wayne Baker Brooks

6:30-7:30pm - Blind Boys of Alabama with Bobby Rush

7:45-9:00pm - Centennial Tribute to Albert King featuring Donald Kinsey, Larry McCray, Rico McFarland, Carl Weathersby and Tony Llorens

JUNE 9

Jay Pritzker Pavilion

2:15-2:30pm - National Anthem/Commissioner’s Welcome/Tom Marker

2:30-3:45pm - Delmark Records 70th Anniversary Celebration

4:00-5:00pm - Nora Jean Wallace

5:15-6:15pm - Jontavious Willis

6:30-7:30pm - Jimmy Burns Band

7:45-9:00pm - John Primer and the Real Deal Blues Band

Visit Mississippi Juke Joint Stage (South Promenade)

12-1:00pm - Mzz Reese

1:15-2:15pm - Lightnin’ Malcolm

2:30-3:30pm - Eddie Cotton

3:45-5:00pm - Vasti Jackson

Rosa’s Lounge (North Promenade)

Emcee: Tony Mangiullo; daily showcase of Chicago Blues legends and emerging artists



12:30-1:20pm - Stephen Hull

1:35-2:25pm - Big Mike and the R&B Kings featuring Sierra Green

2:40-3:30pm - Melody Angel

3:45-4:45pm - Eddie Taylor - 100th Birthday with the Taylor Family

5:00-6:00pm - Rico McFarland

Film Screening: Chicago Cultural Center (Claudia Cassidy Theater)

1:00pm: “Born in Chicago,” co‐directed by Emmy award-winner John Anderson with Bob Sarles; followed by Q&A

JUNE 10

Jay Pritzker Pavilion

2:15-2:30pm - National Anthem/Commissioner’s Welcome/Tom Marker

2:30-3:45pm – Women in Blues with Deitra Farr, Katherine Davis and Sugar Pie DeSanto

4:00-5:00pm - Joe Pratt & Source One Band featuring New Orleans Beau

5:15-6:15pm - Sugaray Rayford

6:30-7:30pm - Demetria Taylor with The Mike Wheeler Band

7:45-9:00pm - Mud Morganfield

Visit Mississippi Juke Joint Stage (South Promenade)

12-1:00pm - Chris Gill & The Sole Shakers

1:15-2:15pm - Rising Stars Fife & Drum Band

2:30-3:30pm - John Primer with Steve Bell

3:45-5:00pm - Super Chikan

Rosa’s Lounge (North Promenade)

Emcee: Tony Mangiullo; daily showcase of Chicago Blues legends and emerging artists



12:30-1:20pm - Dave Herrero and Friends

1:35-2:25pm - Matthew Skoller and Chicago Wind featuring Precious Taylor

2:40-3:30pm - Milwaukee Slim with the Billy Flynn Band

3:45-4:45pm - Lynne Jordan and the Shivers

5:00-6:15pm - Rosa’s Lounge Jam Session with Mary Lane, Lil Ed, Willie Buck, and Billy Branch

JUNE 11

Jay Pritzker Pavilion

2:15-2:30pm - National Anthem/Commissioner’s Welcome/Tom Marker

2:30-3:45pm - The Anthony Paule Soul Orchestra featuring Terrie Odabi

4:00-5:15pm - Stephen Hull

5:30-6:15pm - Sheryl Youngblood

6:30-7:30pm - Lil’ Ed & The Blues Imperials

7:45-9:00pm - Los Lobos

Visit Mississippi Juke Joint Stage (South Promenade)

12-1:00pm - Duwayne Burnside

1:15-2:15pm - Terry “Harmonica” Bean

2:30-3:30pm - Zac Harmon

3:45-4:45pm - O.B. Buchana

Rosa’s Lounge (North Promenade)

12pm-6pm; Emcee: Tony Mangiullo; daily showcase of Chicago Blues legends and emerging artists



12:30-1:20pm - Wendy and DB with Blues Friends

1:35-2:25pm - The Ivy Ford Band

2:40-3:30pm - The Bear Williams Band

3:45-4:45pm - Gerald McClendon

5:00-6:00pm - Melvin Taylor & The Slack Band

All concerts will also be livestreamed at Youtube.com/ChicagoDCASE.

