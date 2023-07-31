Paul Reubens, Pee-wee Herman actor, dies at 70

Paul Reubens, the comedian/actor most famously known as Pee-wee Herman, has died. He was 70.

In a statement posted to his social media accounts, it was revealed the actor died after a long battle with cancer.

“Last night we said farewell to Paul Reubens, an iconic American actor, comedian, writer and producer whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy and belief in the importance of kindness. Paul bravely and privately fought cancer for years with his trademark tenacity and wit. A gifted and prolific talent, he will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hearts as a treasured friend and man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit.”

On Instagram, Reuben’s team shared a posthumous post from the actor, apologizing to his fans for not revealing his illness.

“Please accept my apology for not going public with what I’ve been facing the last six years. I have always felt a huge amount of love and respect from my friends, fans and supporters. I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you,” Reubens wrote.

The actor, who began his career as a comedian as part of the L.A.-based improv group The Groundlings in the 1970s, rose to national fame in the 1980s with the live-action children’s TV series “Pee-wee’s Playhouse.” The character moved to the big screen in 1985 with the Tim Burton film “Pee-wee’s Big Adventure.”

More to come..