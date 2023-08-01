Ed Sheeran performed in Chicago this weekend on his Mathematics Tour, where he made a surprise appearance at The Wiener’s Circle.

“This place is legendary [in] Chicago for serving hot dogs and insulting their customers. I loved it,” the singer wrote in an Instagram caption.

In a video shared on Instagram, the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter steps up to the counter and serves Chicago-style hot dogs, all while immersed in playful insults hurled by the restaurant’s foul-mouthed staff.

Our favorite bloke https://t.co/qMaickxgzx — The Wieners Circle (@TheWienerCircle) July 30, 2023

The restaurant referred to Sheeran as its “favorite bloke,” poking fun at his hot dog-serving skills, stating, “Our newest trainee [Ed Sheeran] has a lot to learn, he’s way too proper and friendly.”

Our newest trainee @edsheeran⁩ has a lot to learn, he’s way too proper and friendly pic.twitter.com/7IYOBZMZcW — The Wieners Circle (@TheWienerCircle) July 29, 2023

Later that day, the singer broke ticket sales records at Soldier Field with 73,000 attendees, “this is the largest concert that’s ever been here,” Soldier Field tweeted.