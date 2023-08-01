Well, hot dog! Ed Sheeran spotted behind counter of foul-mouthed Chicago eatery Wiener’s Circle
Ed Sheeran was behind the counter at Wiener’s Circle serving hot dogs over the weekend while employees hurled insults.
Ed Sheeran performed in Chicago this weekend on his Mathematics Tour, where he made a surprise appearance at The Wiener’s Circle.
“This place is legendary [in] Chicago for serving hot dogs and insulting their customers. I loved it,” the singer wrote in an Instagram caption.
In a video shared on Instagram, the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter steps up to the counter and serves Chicago-style hot dogs, all while immersed in playful insults hurled by the restaurant’s foul-mouthed staff.
The restaurant referred to Sheeran as its “favorite bloke,” poking fun at his hot dog-serving skills, stating, “Our newest trainee [Ed Sheeran] has a lot to learn, he’s way too proper and friendly.”
Our newest trainee @edsheeran has a lot to learn, he’s way too proper and friendly pic.twitter.com/7IYOBZMZcW— The Wieners Circle (@TheWienerCircle) July 29, 2023
Later that day, the singer broke ticket sales records at Soldier Field with 73,000 attendees, “this is the largest concert that’s ever been here,” Soldier Field tweeted.
“Chicago! We’ve broken the ticket record for tonight. This is the largest concert that’s ever been here. There’s 𝟳𝟯,𝟬𝟬𝟬 of you here tonight! Thank you so much for giving me your Saturday night.” - @edsheeran— Soldier Field (@SoldierField) July 30, 2023
📸: evilchopper714 / IG pic.twitter.com/J2eLVFkHBe