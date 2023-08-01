The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 1, 2023
Well, hot dog! Ed Sheeran spotted behind counter of foul-mouthed Chicago eatery Wiener’s Circle

Ed Sheeran was behind the counter at Wiener’s Circle serving hot dogs over the weekend while employees hurled insults.

By  Fredlyn Pierre Louis
   
F2OzjdZWEAARJdh.jpeg

Ed Sheeran stopped by The Weiner’s Circle before performing at Soldier Field in Chicago over the weekend.

Twitter/The Weiner’s Circle

Ed Sheeran performed in Chicago this weekend on his Mathematics Tour, where he made a surprise appearance at The Wiener’s Circle.

“This place is legendary [in] Chicago for serving hot dogs and insulting their customers. I loved it,” the singer wrote in an Instagram caption.

In a video shared on Instagram, the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter steps up to the counter and serves Chicago-style hot dogs, all while immersed in playful insults hurled by the restaurant’s foul-mouthed staff.

The restaurant referred to Sheeran as its “favorite bloke,” poking fun at his hot dog-serving skills, stating, “Our newest trainee [Ed Sheeran] has a lot to learn, he’s way too proper and friendly.”

Later that day, the singer broke ticket sales records at Soldier Field with 73,000 attendees, “this is the largest concert that’s ever been here,” Soldier Field tweeted.

Crime scene tape.
Crime
Man fatally shot in Little Village fought gang members who were in front of his family’s house: police
Jeronimo Lenin was fighting with “about ten gang members” when he managed to get away and grab a loaded gun, according to police reports. As Lenin was “racking” the weapon, at least one gunman fired at him, striking him in the head.
By Mohammad Samra
 
Bears quarterback Justin Fields led the Bears to a touchdown in the two-minute drill at training camp practice Tuesday at Halas Hall.
Bears
Fields notes: Justin Fields deep ball to Tyler Scott highlights ‘moderate’ day
The Bears’ quarterback connected with the rookie from Cincinnati on a 48-yard pass in the two-minute drill, followed by a touchdown pass to wide receiver DJ Moore off a scramble for the biggest plays of the Bears’ first training camp day in pads.
By Mark Potash
 
Very rare double catch on a single hook in Plainfield.
Outdoors
Chicago fishing: Hints of the first fall kings coming to shore among the usual summer patterns
Whispers come of fall kngs already coming to shore amid the usual mid-summer patterns and that leads this particularly sprawling raw-file Midwest Fishing Report.
By Dale Bowman
 
Box trailers and trucks are seen at Yellow Corp. trucking facility Monday, July 31, 2023 in Nashville, Tenn.
Business
Teamsters say trucking giant Yellow Corp. is ceasing operations, filing for bankruptcy
An official bankruptcy filing is expected any day for Yellow, after years of financial struggles and growing debt.
By Associated Press
 
90
Letters to the Editor
Carbon capture technology is safe. Illinois should embrace CO2 pipeline projects.
CO2 pipelines are critical to achieving the Biden administration’s admirable climate reduction goals.
By Letters to the Editor
 