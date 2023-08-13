The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, August 13, 2023
Shoji Tabuchi, Hall of Fame violinist and ‘King of Branson,’ dies at 79

Tabuchi, hailed as the “King of Branson,” had been a popular draw in the live music and family vacation spot for more than 30 years.

By  USA TODAY
   
Claudette Riley
In this AP file photo, Shoji Tabuchi (left), a country music entertainer, joins the Brian Setzer (right) and his Orchestra as they perform in the East Room of the White House in 2006 in Washington, D.C. Tabuchi has died at the age of 79.

World-renowned fiddler Shoji Tabuchi, a longtime entertainer in Branson, Missouri, died Friday at age 79.

His first performance in Branson was in the early 1980s but by the end of that decade, he opened The Shoji Tabuchi Theatre. As his popularity grew, the size of the theater expanded and relocated.

He performed at his eponymous theater, which was later damaged in a fire, often appearing on stage with his wife Dorothy and daughter Christina.

“We are devastated and heartbroken,” Christina Lingo-Tabuchi wrote on his Facebook page. “Not only will he be terribly missed by his family and friends, he will also be missed by his countless fans throughout the world.”

The city of Branson issued an official statement on Saturday, offering condolences and describing Tabuchi as “one of Branson’s all-time, greatest gems. A trailblazer. A good man. A world-class performer. The much-loved Shoji Tabuchi. Thank you Tabuchi Family for your decades with us.”

The city also reshared the mayoral proclamation that made Aug. 31, 2021, the “Shoji, Dorothy and Christina Tabuchi Day” in honor of their contributions to the Branson community. It noted the family’s support of music education in public schools.

Tabuchi, inducted into the National Fiddler Hall of Fame in 2020, was born in Japan. He fell in love with the fiddle at an early age and was inspired by American singer Roy Acuff.

According to the Shoji Tabuchi Show website, his biggest challenge early on was convincing “club owners that he was indeed a country fiddler.”

Over the years, he was repeatedly invited to perform on the Grand Ole Opry.

Tabuchi did not stick to one musical genre: His shows including country, pop, rock, polka, rap, gospel and patriotic American songs in honor of his adopted home.

He lived for years in Kansas City before moving to Branson.

In early 2022, after a nearly three-year hiatus, Tabuchi announced plans for a one-year live show celebrating his life and most popular songs.

He performed “An Evening with Shoji” at the Little Opry Theatre in Branson’s IMAX Entertainment Complex.

Social media reaction to his death included musicians and performers with his shows, longtime fans, and a slew of Branson performers.

Rhonda Vincent, a Missouri native and Grammy-winning bluegrass singer and instrumentalist, posted a photo with Tabuchi late Friday.

Vincent, a frequent Branson performer, wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: “So sad to hear of the passing of Shoji Tabuchi. I first met him in 1969 in Marceline MO when he performed on the Frontier Jamboree. I was 7 years old & Shoji was 25. I was mesmerized watching his trick fiddling. Sending much love & prayers to Shoji’s Family. Rest in sweet peace.”

Terry Wayne Sanders, a comedian and actor working in Branson, posted condolences to Tabuchi’s family, friends and fans.

Sanders wrote on Facebook: “He truly embodied the American dream. He brought so much joy to the world and all those around him.”

Contributing: Kim Willis, Usa Today

Read more at usatoday.com

