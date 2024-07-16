The best free things to do in Chicago this summer, from backyard Broadway to “Barbie” in the park

Chicago summer weather is kind and encouraging, so maybe that’s why it’s too easy to go out on an innocent walk and end up spending $50.
The good news: This season offers abundant art, concerts and activities for free.
Here are some great suggestions — all free or for a minimum requested donation — that reflect some of the city’s brightest cultural offerings, from music and theater to dance and books.
See Shakespeare at a park near you
There are multiple productions originally penned by the Bard to see for free in Chicago this summer. The accessible Shakespeare company Midsommar Flight performs “Romeo and Juliet” every Friday and Saturday until Aug. 4 at Gross Park, Lincoln Park, Kelvyn Park, Nichols Park and Touhy Park.
Chicago Shakespeare Theater will bring “Twelfth Night” to a variety of parks across the city, starting at Polk Bros Park near Navy Pier on July 20 and running through Aug. 18, where the final show is at Rogers Park as part of the Glenwood Avenue Arts Fest. Bring a chair or blanket for sitting.
Take advantage of the Chicago Public Library’s summer performance series
This summer, the Chicago Public Library’s events all invoke its “Find Your Rhythm” theme; think all things music and performance. There are installments to improve your knowledge: Participate in a discussion on the use of A.I. in music on July 15 at the Archer Heights Branch (5055 S. Archer Ave.) or learn how to access free music on July 14 at Bucktown-Wicker Park branch (1701 N. Milwaukee Ave.). Or, if you’re eager for an outing with your teen. You can also participate in their summer reading challenge, whether you’re a kid or adult.
Catch Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” at a park
As much a cultural event as a movie, the 2023 film starring Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie will be screened at five parks (Churchill Field Park, Commercial Club Park, Bosley Park, Bartelme Park and River Park) in the coming weeks. Not a “Barbie” girl? There are dozens of movies screening in parks this summer and there’s something for everyone’s taste. The park district’s website lets you filter by movie or by park, so you can find something near you or track down which park is screening your favorite flick.
Bike to and through Northerly Island
Chicago’s greenery doesn’t stop at parks: did you know that Northerly Island has a trail that’s great for bikes and ADA-friendly? The former airport — bulldozed by former Chicago Mayor Richard M. Daley – is now a hidden treasure proximate to downtown. Ride to it as an adventure, then follow the trails to the end for fishing, birdwatching or simply enjoying the view.
Want more ideas for outdoor adventures, from skateboarding in an “eco-recreation” center to great day hikes? WBEZ’s guide to Chicago’s wilder side is a great (and cost efficient) way to get outside.
Swing your way through the city
Chicago’s SummerDance series provides a plethora of opportunities to get on the dance floor. Dance in all sorts of styles (like bachata, steppin’ or swing) at a variety of parks throughout July and August. And no worries if you’re a beginner; they’ll have instructors to teach dancers of all skill levels.
The (also free!) Maxwell Street Market (which will take place on Maxwell Street between South Halsted and South Union) will have a SummerDance event on July 28 with lessons in Bachata, Latin Hustle and West Coast Swing.
See Broadway performances with a picnic
The most iconic park in the city will host some great performances in the coming months. But one of the don’t-miss ones on the list is the Broadway in Chicago’s summer concert on Aug. 12 at Millennium Park with performances from “Some Like it Hot,” “Les Misérables” and “Mean Girls.”
The musical theater storefront company Porchlight is also running its summer Broadway in Your Backyard tour with hour-long mashups of musicals from “Funny Girl” to “Wicked.” There are two more performances, July 16 in Schreiber Playground Park (1552 W. Schreiber Ave.) and on Aug. 6 in Washington Square Park (901 N. Clark St.)
Try opera without the price of admission
If you want to try opera without the price of a ticket, Millennium Park hosts Sunday in the Park with Lyric on Aug. 25 for a variety of songs from the Chicago opera’s 2024/25 season. The night also features the first solo performance of the season by the Lyric Opera’s new artist-in-residence, the celebrated soprano Karen Slack, who performed in the critically acclaimed 2014-2015 production of “Porgy and Bess.”
Dive into Chicago’s Black dance history
Chicago’s dance history is rich and, until recently, not well understood. There are new efforts underway to archive and preserve all of the city’s contributions to the genre, including its lineage of Black choreographers. See some of the city’s top Black dance artists at work on Aug. 24 at the Millennium Park performance of Divination: The Dancing Souls of Black Folk, which will feature 10 area dance companies from Deeply Rooted Dance Company to Muntu to Chicago Multicultural Dance Company.
Discover the next big thing in indie music at Wicker Park Fest
Yes, there’s technically a $10 suggested donation for entrance that goes to the neighborhood, but given the “suggested” part, we decided to keep Wicker Park Fest — a breeding ground for indie music talent (i.e. Snail Mail, ODEZSA) — on the list. Come for the headliners Jamila Woods and Superdrag, stay for the up-and-coming names in the music scene that you’re sure to be hearing more from in the coming years. Kids and pets can also find designated activities at the festival with mini golf, arts and crafts, pet portraits and treat vendors. WBEZ will also host its own stage in celebration of 40 years of house music and feature DJ sets galore from DJ Chip E., Microdot and more.