The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, January 23, 2024
Entertainment and Culture News Movies and TV

Charles Osgood, host of CBS ‘Sunday Morning’ series has died at 91

Osgood died Tuesday at his home in New Jersey. The cause was dementia, according to his family.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE Charles Osgood, host of CBS ‘Sunday Morning’ series has died at 91
Charles Osgood, anchor of CBS’s “Sunday Morning,” poses for a portrait on the set in New York in 1999. Osgood, who anchored the popular news magazine series for more than two decades, was host of the long-running radio program “The Osgood File” and was referred to as CBS News’ poet-in-residence, has died at the age of 91.

Charles Osgood, anchor of CBS’s “Sunday Morning,” poses for a portrait on the set in New York in 1999. Osgood, who anchored the popular news magazine series for more than two decades, was host of the long-running radio program “The Osgood File” and was referred to as CBS News’ poet-in-residence, has died at the age of 91.

AP Photo/Suzanne Plunkett, File

NEW YORK — Charles Osgood, who anchored “CBS Sunday Morning” for more than two decades, was host of the long-running radio program “The Osgood File” and was referred to as CBS News’ poet-in-residence, has died. He was 91.

CBS reported that Osgood died Tuesday at his home in New Jersey and that the cause was dementia, according to his family.

Osgood was a broadcaster who could write essays and light verse as well as report hard news, and he worked radio and television with equal facility. He often signed off by telling listeners: “I’ll see you on the radio.”

Osgood took over “Sunday Morning” after the beloved Charles Kuralt retired in 1994. Osgood seemingly had an impossible act to follow, but with his folksy erudition and his slightly bookish, bow-tied style, he immediately clicked with viewers who continued to embrace the program as an unhurried TV magazine.

In 1967, he took a job as reporter on the CBS-owned New York news radio station. Then, one fateful weekend, he was summoned to fill in at the anchor desk for the TV network’s Saturday newscast. In 1971, he joined the CBS network.

Next Up In Entertainment
Marriage, faith combine for mixed messages in perplexing ‘In Quietness’
Sueños 2024 lineup: Peso Pluma and Maluma among headliners
Artists from Chicago, Urbana awarded $50,000 grants
Oscars 2024: Top-notch nominees reflect a strong year of moviemaking
WBEZ Presents: An Evening with Billy Dee Williams
Oscar nominations 2024: ‘Oppenheimer’ out front, contending in 13 categories
The Latest
Rene Fish of Chesterfield, N.H. steps out of the voting booth in the New Hampshire primary on Jan. 23, 2024.
Politics
In New Hampshire, Haley vows to stay in race while Trump seeks commanding win
If Trump wins Tuesday, he would be the first Republican presidential candidate to win open races in Iowa and New Hampshire since both states began leading the election calendar in 1976 — a sign of his continued grip on the party’s most loyal voters.
By Holly Ramer | Associated PressWill Weissert | Associated Press, and 1 more
 
Hinsdale South basketball coach Mike Belcaster looks on during a game against Glenbard South on November 28, 2023.
High School Basketball
Hinsdale South basketball coach Michael Belcaster could be facing administrative leave
Belcaster wasn’t at the team’s practice on Monday. Several basketball players planned to skip or forfeit Tuesday’s game against Providence and attend the board meeting to support Belcaster.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Brittany Burch and Joe Edward Metcalfe in “In Quietness” at A Red Orchid Theatre; photo credit Evan Hanover
Theater
Marriage, faith combine for mixed messages in perplexing ‘In Quietness’
Director dado’s acute ear for finding humanity in absurdity is invaluable here.
By Catey Sullivan - For the Sun-Times
 
Peso Pluma performs during the MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. The singer will headline the 2024 edition of Sueños Music Festival.
Music
Sueños 2024 lineup: Peso Pluma and Maluma among headliners
The two-day Latin music festival returns to Grant Park May 25-26.
By Ambar Colón
 
Libanais Middle Eastern restaurant, 3300 W. Devon Ave.
Columnists
Restaurants serve up more than food
Just as that “Chilean sea bass” might be scrod, so “Chicago Restaurant Week” is really 17 days. Enjoy it anyway.
By Neil Steinberg
 