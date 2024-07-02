White Sox walked off by Guardians

CLEVELAND – Watching a documentary about baseball in the 1960s over the weekend touched on a nostalgic element of the game that left the building a long time ago.

It served as a good reminder. Don’t get too close to the favorite players on your favorite teams, because they won’t be around much longer.

So it goes for the White Sox, especially these days. They brought you Nellie Fox, Luis Aparicio, Frank Thomas, Paul Konerko, Ozzie Guillen and Harold Baines, among others as players who wore Sox pinstripes for the bulk of their careers. But in this era, and in this awful season of 2024 in which the Sox fell to 24-63 with a 7-6 walk-off loss to the Guardians, the Sox’ 2023 All-Star center fielder Luis Robert Jr. and 2024 All-Star pitcher to be Garrett Crochet might be too good to stay.

So don’t get attached.

Don’t develop an affection for Crochet, the major leagues’ strikeout leader. Or Robert Jr., who hit a two-run, game-tying homer in the sixth inning and a two-run tying single in the seventh.

The Sox are rebuilding, again, after the last rebuild prematurely bottomed out with players thought to be worth investing jerseys in. A lot of those jerseys scream “buyers remorse” now.

Thinking about a Robert Jr. shirt? A Crochet? Think twice before swiping that Visa card. They might be wearing a Dodgers uniform, or some other, next season if not sooner.

If Robert and Crochet aren’t going to be around when their contracts are up, the Sox might be better served adding to their collection of prospects by trading them now.

With Eloy Jimenez’ and Yoan Moncada’s combined $39 million in club options for next season not getting picked up, ownership could consider a lucrative extension for Crochet, build the pitching staff around him with their collection of promising young arms already on the pitching staff and at the Double-A and Triple-A levels. Why not keep Robert, who is under control through for $15 million in 2025, $20 million in 2026 (club option) and another $20 million in 2027 (club option)?

There are no sure things when it comes to prospects. Crochet and Robert are, although a case could be made for wanting to see more from Crochet, as excellent and dominant as he’s been but with only 18 major league starts coming off elbow and shoulder problems.

In any case, the Sox inched closer to a much anticipated July 30 trade deadline with their first loss of the month in their first game of the month. Andres Gimenez singled leading off the ninth against Michael Kopech, advanced to third on ground out and then to third on a wild pitch when Kopech’s cleat got caught on the mound.

“Bad time for that to happen,” Kopech said.

Gimenez scored on Bo Naylor’s sacrifice fly to medium center with no play from Robert, who caught the ball flat-footed.

“I didn’t have a chance,” Robert said.

Chris Flexen, another Sox pitcher who might get traded, gave up six runs but only three of them earned in his 16th start. A balk led to a run, and shortstop Paul DeJong’s throw to third base hit Josh Naylor for an error, allowing Naylor to score and opening the door to a three-run sixth that put the Guardians in front 6-3.

Flexen gave up a homer to Daniel Schleemann on an 0-2 pitch in the third.

In the seventh, after Lenyn Sosa’s double cut the Sox deficit to 6-4 and put runners on second and third, manager Pedro Grifol had Tommy Pham pinch hit for catcher Korey Lee. Pham was called out on strikes, didn’t like Emil Jimenez’ call, and Grifol got ejected. But Robert came through with a two-run tying single.

Only to see the AL Central leading Guardians enjoy their fifth walk-off victory. The Sox haven’t won a series opener on the road.

“This would have been a really good one, coming back twice and being able to steal this one,” Grifol said. “We’ve got to be able to clean those things up.”