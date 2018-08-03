American Ballet Theater makes 4-year deal to perform at Auditorium Theatre

Jumping into the void that will be left by the exit of the Joffrey Ballet, American Ballet Theatre has agreed to a four-year partnership that will bring its works to Chicago’s Auditorium Theatre.

Theater management announced Thursday that the residency will begin with next spring’s engagement of “Whipped Cream” (announced earlier) and continue with spring engagements through 2022.

New York-based ABT has been appearing at the Auditorium since 1969 and now becomes its “visiting resident company.”

Last fall, the Joffrey Ballet of Chicago announced plans to leave the Auditorium, its home for most of the past two decades, to become the resident dance company at the Lyric Opera House. That partnership begins at the start of the 2020-21 season.

