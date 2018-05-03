Books: Publishers Weekly best-sellers for the week ending April 29

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “The Fallen” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

2. “Twisted Prey” by John Sandford (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

3. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celest Ng (Penguin)

4. “The Hellfire Club” by Jake Tapper (Little, Brown)

5. “Before We Were Yours” by Lisa Wingate (Ballantine)

6. “The Woman in the Window” by A.J. Finn (William Morrow)

7. “I’ve Got My Eyes on You” by Mary Higgins Clark (Simon & Schuster)

8. “The Great Alone” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press)

9. “After Anna” by Lisa Scottoline (St. Martin’s Press)

10. “Circe” by Madeline Miller (Little, Brown)

11. “Shattered Mirror” by Iris Johansen (St. Martin’s Press)

12. “Shoot First” by Stuart Woods (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

13. “Red Alert” by James Patterson and Marshall Karp (Little, Brown)

14. “The Overstory” by Richard Powers (Norton)

15. “Accidental Heroes” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “Magnolia Table” by Joanna Gaines and Marah Stets (Morrow Cookbooks)

2. “A Higher Loyalty” by James Comey (Flatiron Books)

3. “I’ll Be Gone in the Dark” by Michelle McNamara (Harper)

4. “12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos” by Jordan B. Peterson (Random House Canada)

5. “War on Peace” by Ronan Farrow (W.W. Norton)

6. “Fascism: A Warning” by Madeleine Albright (Harper)

7. “The Light Within Me” by Ainsley Earhardt (Harper)

8. “The Clean 20” by Ian K. Smith (St. Martin’s Press)

9. “Suicide of the West” by Jonah Goldberg (Crown Forum)

10. “Girl, Wash Your Face” by Rachel Hollis (Thomas Nelson)

11. “Once upon a Chef, the Cookbook” by Jennifer Segal (Chronicle)

12. “I’ve Been Thinking…” by Maria Shriver (Pamela Dorman Books)

13. “Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House)

14. “The Best Cook in the World” by Rick Bragg (Knopf)

15. “Kind is the New Classy” by Candace Cameron Burre (Zondervan)