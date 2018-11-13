Chance the Rapper, Cardi B, T.I. to judge hip-hop competition series on Netflix

This combination photo shows Chance the Rapper (from left), Cardi B and T.I., who will work as judges in a new Netflix competition series looking for the next big hip-hop star. | AP Photo

NEW YORK — Chance the Rapper, Cardi B and T.I. will work as judges in a new Netflix competition series looking for the next big hip-hop star.

Netflix announced that “Rhythm + Flow” will debut next fall. John Legend, who has won Emmy and Tony awards for his producing efforts, is one of the series’ executive producers.

Cardi B, Chance and T.I. will be the show’s main judges but will also work alongside additional artists and music industry players who will be announced at a later date.

The New York-based series will span 10 hourlong episodes beginning in fall 2019. Auditions will be held across the U.S., including the hometowns of the judges: New York, Atlanta and Chicago. In each audition city, established local rappers will serve as guest judges to seek out the best unsigned hip-hop artists.

For audition information, visit RhythmAndFlowauditions.com.

Meanwhile, on the big screen, Chance is part of the creative team behind the MGM original movie musical “Hope,” centered around a group of Chicago teenagers who “turn art into action within their community,” according to reports. The Chicago rapper’s frequent collaborator Donnie Trumpet is on board to oversee the film’s original music. “Empire” scribe Carlito Rodriguez is penning the screenplay.