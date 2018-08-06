R-rated ‘Eighth Grade’ will screen free for eighth-graders this week

LOS ANGELES — Actual eighth-graders will be able to see the R-rated coming-of-age movie “Eighth Grade” in select movie theaters across the nation, including lllinois, on Wednesday.

The film’s distributor A24 said Monday that it’s hosting a night of free screenings in every state on August 8 and waiving the R-rating to allow kids of all ages to experience the film. There is at least one participating theater in each state.

The film from director Bo Burnham follows a shy 13-year-old girl in her last week of middle school and has been widely praised for its authentic depiction of being a young teenager in the social media age.

The Motion Picture Association of America gave the film an R-rating for some language and sexual material.

The only remaining barrier to entry? Parents.

