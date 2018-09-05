Fall Entertainment Guide 2018: Theater

The North American premiere of Jessica Swale’s lively comedy "Nell Gwynn" begins performances Sept. 20 at Chicago Shakespeare Theatre. Pictured are Timothy Edward Kane as King Charles II and Scarlett Strallen as Nell Gwynn.| Jeff Sciortino

As the long hot summer winds down, the Chicago theater season kicks into full gear with its usual wide array of shows from a Broadway-bound musical and British imports to a Tony Award-winning drama and new takes on horror and holiday classics.

Here’s a sampling of the varied offerings coming to local stages this fall. And as usual, it’s a list that could be much longer.

“Tootsie” (Sept. 11-Oct. 14 at Cadillac Palace Theatre, broadwayinchicago.com): One of the highlights of this Broadway-bound musical is sure to be the score by David Yazbek, a recent Tony Award winner for “The Band’s Visit.” Also expect plenty of laughs and touching moments in this adaptation of the gender-bending film. Santino Fontana (the voice of Prince Hans in Disney’s “Frozen”) stars as Michael Dorsey, the struggling actor who finds fame as soap star Dorothy Michaels, who has her share of #MeToo moments.

“We’re Only Alive for a Short Amount of Time” (Sept. 15-Oct. 21 at Goodman Theatre, goodmantheatre.org): Never a mainstream artist, New York playwright/performer David Cale found his niche with help from the Goodman Theatre, where many of his solo shows debuted. The British-born monologist, whose enthralling works offer insights into various aspects of life, returns to what he calls his “home away from home” with the world premiere of his latest piece, a musical memoir about growing up in an industrial English town.

“Downstate” (Sept. 20-Nov. 11 at Steppenwolf Theatre, steppenwolf.org) Never one to shy away from lightning-rod topics, playwright Bruce Norris sets his provocative new play, directed by Pam MacKinnon, in downstate Illinois where four men convicted of sex crimes share a group home. Questions of compassion and forgiveness are examined. The production transfers to the National Theatre of Great Britain in the spring.

“Nell Gwynn” (Sept. 20-Nov. 4 at Chicago Shakespeare Theater, chicagoshakes.com) The North American premiere of Jessica Swale’s lively comedy recounts the true story of a girl from the streets of London who becomes a leading stage actress and the mistress of King Charles II. Scarlett Strallen, who starred in the London West End staging, reprises the role of Nell with Timothy Edward Kane as her royal paramour.

International Latino Theater Festival (Sept. 20-Nov. 4 at various venues, clata.org): This expansive festival, titled “Destinos,” now returning for its second year, is quickly gaining a reputation as a leader in showcasing important Latino work from companies both national and international. An important addition to the local theater scene, it’s not to be missed.

“Indecent” (Sept. 21-Nov. 4 at Victory Gardens Theater, victorygardens.org) For this Tony Award-winning drama, playwright Paula Vogel found inspiration in a little-known chapter of Broadway history: the controversial 1923 Broadway debut of Sholem Asch’s “God of Vengeance,” a drama about a forbidden lesbian romance. Directed by Gary Griffin, a nine-member cast performs more than 40 roles to tell the story of the artists who risked their careers to perform the controversial play.

“The Woman in Black” (Nov. 15-Feb. 17 at Royal George Theatre, theroyalgeorgetheatre.com): Need a good scare? This should do the trick. Called a “brilliantly effective spine-chiller,” the long-running London hit performed by just two actors is based on Susan Hill’s gothic horror tale (adapted by the late Stephen Mallatratt) set at an isolated mansion where a young lawyer encounters a ghostly world. The show’s British director Robin Herford helms the American premiere.

“Hello Dolly!” (Oct. 23-Nov. 17 at Oriental Theatre; broadwayinchicago.com): Beloved Broadway star Betty Buckley (the original Grizabella in “Cats,” for which she won a Tony) takes on the role of Dolly Levi for the national tour of the 2017 revival of “Hello, Dolly!” She steps into shoes filled in the past by Ethel Merman and Carol Channing and more recently by Bette Midler and Bernadette Peters.

“Frankenstein” (Nov. 1-Dec. 2 at Court Theatre, courttheatre.org): Hot off its summer staging of “The End of TV,” Manual Cinema puts its unique spin on Mary Shelley’s horror classic. The ensemble combines the classic story with Shelley’s own biography in a piece about the beauty and horror of creation.

“The Steadfast Tin Soldier: A Christmas Pantomime” (Nov. 7-Jan. 13 at Lookingglass Theatre, lookingglasstheatre.org): Drawing inspiration from English pantomime, Mary Zimmerman works her magic on Hans Christian Andersen’s classic. The family-friendly show about the adventures of a little tin soldier promises to be a spectacle filled with Zimmerman’s ingenious brand of storytelling. Could this new holiday entree be the next seasonal tradition?

Mary Houlihan is a local freelance writer.